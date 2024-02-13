Jones (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Blues, per Mark Masters of TSN.
Jones is considered day-to-day with a minor injury. As a result, Dennis Hildeby will summoned from AHL Toronto on Tuesday to serve as Ilya Samsonov's backup against St. Louis.
