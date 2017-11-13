Panthers' Antti Niemi: Back on waivers
Niemi was placed on waivers by the Panthers on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports.
Niemi appeared in just two games during his three-week stint with Florida, giving up five goals and registering a .853 save percentage. Considering he is sporting a 6.74 GAA and 0-4-0 record for the year, it's hard to imagine a team will want to snag the Finn off the waiver wire, which would land him with AHL Springfield. The netminder could probably use some time in the minors to rediscover his game and earn back some confidence.
