Silovs stopped all 25 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Silovs got the start for Opening Night after outperforming Tristan Jarry in the preseason, and he was impressive en route to posting a shutout. One good outing is not enough to claim Silovs as the permanent starter between the pipes going forward, but he certainly strengthened his case with a strong showing on Opening Night. The Penguins' next game will come against the Islanders on Thursday, and it's uncertain if either Silovs or Jarry will get the start to protect Pittsburgh's crease.