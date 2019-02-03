Predators' Pekka Rinne: Coughs up three goals

Rinne allowed three goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Dallas.

Rinne's disappointing season continues as he falls to 18-13-3 after posting a 42-13-4 record during the 2017-18 season. He's allowed at least three goals in five of his last six starts. His GAA has jumped from 2.21 to 2.49 during that span. Rinne will likely try to get back into the win column Tuesday against the Coyotes.