Rangers' Cody McLeod: Out long term
McLeod could be sidelined 4-6 weeks due to a fractured hand suffered Wednesday against the Islanders, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
McLeod fractured his hand during a fight with Islanders defenseman, Ross Johnston. While disappointing for both player and team, the injury itself does little to alter the fantasy landscape. For his career, the bruising forward has averaged just 0.17 points per game and therefore can be ignored in virtually all formats regardless of health.
