Miller (lower body) is being evaluated after leaving Monday's practice early, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

According to Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic, Miller made it off the ice under his own power, but appeared to be favoring his leg after lunging for the puck during a drill. The team will probably be cautious with the 32-year-old forward, so it wouldn't be surprising if he didn't play again during the preseason. Miller amassed 22 goals and 70 points in 72 regular-season outings between the Rangers and Canucks in 2024-25.