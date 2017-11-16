Rangers' Rick Nash: Tallies two points
Nash scored a goal and added a helper in a 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
The veteran wing is often maligned, but he's been playing great hockey recently. He's notched 10 points and 27 shots on net over his last eight games, and he has 68 shots in 19 contests overall.
