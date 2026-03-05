Trocheck will not play for roster-management reasons Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Trocheck is very much on the trade block, but the Rangers understandably have a high ask for a top-six center with three years left on his contract. The 32-year-old will miss one game, but if a deal doesn't get made, he should be ready to roll for Saturday's game versus the Devils. If he is moved, it's not clear when he'd debut for a new team.