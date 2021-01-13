Larkin was named team captain of the Red Wings on Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Larkin has drawn serious praise for his competitiveness and leadership traits since the Wings selected him 15th overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. As noted by Khan, the Michigan-born pivot becomes the 37th captain in franchise history, and the "C" gets stitched onto Larkin's sweater at the young age of 24. The consummate professional should be excited for a clean slate after a tumultuous finish to the 2019-20 campaign that saw the Wings finish last in the league with a 17-49-5 record. Over the course of his five-year career, Larkin has fashioned 107 goals and 159 assists between 389 contests.