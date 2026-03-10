Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Not an option Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larkin (leg) will not play in Tuesday's road matchup versus the Panthers, according to Max Bultman of The Athletic.
Larkin will miss his second straight game after sustaining the injury Friday. Bultman noted that the Red Wings hope to have a more substantial update on Larkin's status by Thursday. Andrew Copp and Marco Kasper occupied top-six roles up the middle Sunday in New Jersey, and that arrangement will likely remain as is against the Panthers.
