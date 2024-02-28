Larkin produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 8-3 rout of the Capitals.
Both points came in the third period as Detroit put the game away. Larkin failed to score a point in the first three games after the All-Star break, but he's quickly regained his form with three goals and six points in the last six contests.
