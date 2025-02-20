Tkachuk (illness) was at morning skate and will be available for the United States in Thursday's showdown with Canada at the 4 Nations Face-off championship game, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Tkachuk is ready to go after missing practice Wednesday. The 25-year-old has two goals in two games during the tournament, both against Finland a week ago. Tkachuk has 21 goals, 23 assists, 188 hits and 101 PIM across 56 outings this season.