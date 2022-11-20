Brassard scored a second-period goal during Saturday's 5-1 defeat to the visiting Devils.

Brassard scored his first goal Saturday since his season debut on Oct. 24. The 35-year-old center briefly pulled the Senators to within 3-1 late in the second period, connecting on his first tally in 10 outings. Brassard, who finished with four shots and three hits, received a cross-ice pass from Erik Brannstrom and ruined the shutout bid of rookie goalie Akira Schmid.