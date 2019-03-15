Sharks' Tim Heed: Rakes in another helper
Heed picked up an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.
Heed has six assists in seven games in March, which is good production from the blue line. He matched his career high of 11 points with Thursday's helper, doing so in two fewer games than the 29 appearances it took him last year.
