Heed has been reassigned to AHL San Jose.

Heed was called up from the minors Feb. 15, but he's suited up for just two of 12 games and recording zero points. The 27-year-old racked up 14 goals and 56 points through 55 games in the AHL last season, so the Sharks would rather have him continue his development instead of riding the pine.

