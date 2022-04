Hertl had two assists in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to Chicago.

Hertl set up the Sharks' first and final goals, which were scored by Timo Meier and Jaycob Megna, respectively. With this performance, the Czech forward eclipsed the 60-point mark for the second time in his career, but Hertl's unlikely to catch his 2018-19 career high of 74 points since there are only nine games left in San Jose's season.