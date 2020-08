Khudobin will be in goal for Thursday's Game 6 versus the Flames, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Unsurprisingly with Ben Bishop (undisclosed) out, Khudobin will get the nod with a chance to close out the Flames. Khudobin is 2-2 with a 2.40 GAA and a .915 save percentage in four appearances during the series, including wins in both of last two starts.