DeSmith made 21 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit.

DeSmith was leading until 15:57 of the third when Dylan Larking beat him. And then Larkin scored agains 34 seconds into the overtime frame. The four goals were the most DeSmith has allowed since his first game of the season (Oct. 16; five goals). That's also the last time he lost in regulation -- he's 9-0-4 in 13 starts since, and his 2.33 GAA and .915 save percentage overall continue to shine. DeSmith is one of the NHL's best back-ups.