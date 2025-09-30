Stars' Casey DeSmith: Facing St. Louis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeSmith will defend the road net in preseason action against the Blues on Tuesday, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
As Jake Oettinger's backup in the 2024-25 regular season, DeSmith posted a 14-8-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 27 appearances. The 34-year-old DeSmith will occupy the same role this campaign.
More News
-
Stars' Casey DeSmith: Starting Thursday•
-
Stars' Casey DeSmith: Makes 17 saves in relief•
-
Stars' Casey DeSmith: Draws in for third period of loss•
-
Stars' Casey DeSmith: Makes relief appearance Wednesday•
-
Stars' Casey DeSmith: Loses third straight outing•
-
Stars' Casey DeSmith: Starting Saturday•