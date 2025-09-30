DeSmith will defend the road net in preseason action against the Blues on Tuesday, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

As Jake Oettinger's backup in the 2024-25 regular season, DeSmith posted a 14-8-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 27 appearances. The 34-year-old DeSmith will occupy the same role this campaign.