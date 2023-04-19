Pavelski is in the NHL's concussion protocol and won't be available for Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Wild, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Pavelski had to be helped to the locker room after slamming his head on the ice after taking a huge hit from Minnesota's Matt Dumba during Monday's Game 1 loss, so this news doesn't really come as a surprise. Although at this point he's only officially been ruled out of Game 2, it wouldn't be surprising to see Pavelski miss extended action with his injury. With Pavelski unavailable, Joel Kiviranta is expected to draw into the lineup Wednesday.