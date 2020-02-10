Wild's Mikko Koivu: Enduring scoring slump

Koivu has accumulated one assist, nine shots and seven blocks while averaging 13:51 of ice time in his past 10 games.

The strong play has slowed for the Finn, who's battled illness and a lower-body injury this campaign. Since returning to the lineup Dec. 31 from his lower-body issue, Koivu has just two assists across 13 games. He has just 14 points, 59 shots and 25 blocks through 41 games this season, evidencing he's hardly a reliable fantasy performer going forward.