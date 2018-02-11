2018 Daytona 500: Alex Bowman wins pole, Denny Hamlin will start second

Alex Bowman ran an electrifying 46.002-second lap to secure the pole for next Sunday's 60th running of the Daytona 500. Denny Hamlin ran a 46.132 and will start the race second.

The remainder of the field for the Great American Race will be decided Thursday in the Can-Am duels. Starting position for each duel has been determined by Sunday's qualifying times. Odd-positioned cars will line up for the first headlined by Bowman while Hamlin will lead the even-qualified cars to green in the second duel.

Bowman has big shoes to fill this season, taking the place of NASCAR's Most Popular Driver for the past 15 seasons, Dale Earnhardt Jr. The 24-year-old Bowman has 81 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts under his belt, with many coming during the 2016 season as a replacement for the then-injured Earnhardt.

It is the second career pole of Bowman's career, with the first coming at Phoenix during the 2016 season. Danica Patrick ran 28th-fastest on Sunday, and will look to improve starting position time in Thursday's second duel.

How to watch the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am Duels

Location: Daytona International Speedway

Date: Thursday, Feb. 15

Time: Starts at 7 p.m. ET

Length: 60 laps/150 miles (two races)

TV: FS1

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Projected starting lineup for Can-Am Duel No. 1

Alex Bowman Jimmie Johnson William Byron Daniel Suarez Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Joey Logano Aric Almirola Ryan Blaney Kurt Busch Brad Keselowski Ryan Newman Jamie McMurray Darrell Wallace Jr. Ty Dillon Chris Buescher Brendan Gaughan Matt DiBenedetto Jeffrey Earnhardt Mark Thompson Gray Gaulding

Projected starting lineup for Can-Am Duel No. 2

Denny Hamlin Kyle Busch Erik Jones Kevin Harvick Chase Elliott Paul Menard Austin Dillon Clint Bowyer Kasey Kahne Trevor Bayne Kyle Larson Michael McDowell Martin Truex Jr. Danica Patrick AJ Allmendinger Justin Marks DJ Kennington David Gilliland Corey LaJoie David Ragan

In between front-row qualifying and the duels comes the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Advance Auto Parts Clash. This is the unofficial start to the season. There is a large cash purse involved. However, drivers are not eligible to earn points towards the 2018 season. Think of it like the Hall of Fame game in the NFL preseason.

Not every driver will be competing in the Clash. Eligible drivers include those who raced full-time in 2017 and won a Daytona 500 pole in their career, last season's pole starters as well as all 16 who competed in the playoffs last year. Matt Kenseth is the only playoff participant from last season not participating in the race while Danica Patrick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. are also choosing not to compete. Joey Logano and Erik Jones are the two non 2017 playoff drivers expected to race in the Clash.

Starting lineup for the 2018 Advance Auto Parts Clash

*starting determined by blind draw

Austin Dillon Denny Hamlin Joey Logano (last year's Clash winner) Erik Jones (moved from Furniture Row Racing No. 77 to Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20) Jimmie Johnson Martin Truex Jr. (2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion) Kasey Kahne (moved from Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 to Leavine Family Racing No. 95) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Kevin Harvick Kyle Larson Ryan Newman Chase Elliott (moved from No. 24 car to No. 9) Kyle Busch Kurt Busch Ryan Blaney (moved from Wood Brothers racing No. 21 to Team Penske No. 12) Jamie McMurray Brad Keselowski

NOT PARTICIPATING: Dale Earnhardt Jr. (retired), Matt Kenseth (retired) and Danica Patrick (racing in 500)

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Advance Auto Parts Clash

Location: Daytona International Speedway

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Length: 75 laps/187.5 miles

Competition caution: Lap 25

TV: FS1

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

As far as the Daytona 500 itself goes, the spotlight shifts from Earnhardt to the up-and-comers. Playoff contenders Chase Elliott (last year's pole winner) and Ryan Blaney along with rookies William Byron and Darrell "Bubba" Wallace will be looking to make their mark. Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez are among those looking for success in their sophomore campaigns while Alex Bowman takes over for Dale Jr. in the No. 88.

The Great American Race will also signal Patrick's farewell to NASCAR. Patrick announced before the end of last season that her final two races would be the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500. The 35-year-old will be teaming up with original sponsor GoDaddy in the No. 7 for her sendoff.

Martin Truex Jr. is preparing to begin his title defense in the same state where he won the 2017 Championship less than three months ago. The 37-year-old won eight races, including the final one at Homestead Miami-Speedway. Truex has an average finish of 18.28 at Daytona, with his best being second place in 2016.

How to watch the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500

Location: Daytona International Speedway

Date: Sunday, Feb. 18

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Length: 200 laps/500 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 60

Stage 2: Ends on lap 120

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200

TV: Fox

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)