A 71-year-old powerlifter named Rudy Kadlub broke three world records Monday in squats, bench press and deadlifts. These records were set at the Drug-Tested North American Championships held by the United States Powerlifting Association (USPA) in San Diego.

As for the specific weights, Kadlub squatted 430 lbs., bench pressed 303 lbs. and deadlifted 518 lbs. for a total of 1,251 lbs. picked up. These were set in a division for men up to 242 lbs. in weight.

In other words, this feat is more impressive given that Kadlub is on the lower end of that weight range at 222 lbs., with the next division cutting off at 220 lbs.

The 71-year-old now holds International Powerlifting League world record totals in three different weight classes: 90 kg (198 lbs.), 100 kg (220 lbs.) and 110 kg (242 lbs.). All these classes are within an age 70-74 division.

Kadlub only began his journey into competitive powerlifting 16 years ago, when he was 55. Since that dive into this sport, he has set over 20 world records in his weight class.

As proof of his dedication to getting better as he has aged, he celebrated his 71st birthday back in April with a deadlift of 500 lbs.