2018 British Open TV schedule, coverage, channel, live stream, watch online, golf start times
How to watch every single moment of the 2018 Open Championship on TV or streaming live online
We're just 18 holes away from deciding the 147th Open Championship. With 54 holes in the books at Carnoustie, the third major of the 2018 season will conclude Sunday afternoon in Scotland as it is being held at one of the world's most historic golf courses.
Settle in for complete coverage of The Open with nearly 12 hours of action set for Round 4. What you'll catch when you tune in is a browned-out course that will be foreign to those who only tune in to PGA Tour tournaments. Don't be dismayed or confused, though, this is one of the most clever and toughest courses in Scotland, and it should deliver us another elite round.
With tee balls running out up to 100 yards past their intended landing area, nobody knows what to hit or how to hit it at Carnoustie, but they sure have tried over the first two rounds. That has made for some great fun for those of us watching and following along and not having to worry about how to hit the next shot.
Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much Open Championship golf as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage all four days.
All times Eastern
Round 4 -- Sunday, July 22
Round 4 start time: 4:15 a.m.
Live streams: 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on TheOpen.com
- Featured Group 1: Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson (4:20 a.m.)
- Featured Group 2: Tommy Fleetwood, Zach Johnson (8:55 a.m.)
- Holes 8-10
TV coverage: 4:30-7 a.m. on Golf Channel | 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on NBC
TV simulcast live stream: 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
-
Open tee times, pairings for Round 4
With Jordan Spieth holding a piece of the 54-hole lead, Sunday should be a thriller at Car...
-
2018 British Open prize money, purse
The Open has one of the richest purses of all the major championships
-
2018 British Open leaderboard: Round 4
Live scores, highlights and analysis all day from Round 4 of the 2018 Open Championship
-
2018 British Open: Watch live Sunday
Here's how you can watch Round 4 of the 2018 Open Championship airing live on Saturday
-
British Open 2018 Sunday top picks, bets
SportsLine simulated the 2018 British Open weekend 10,000 times and came up with some surprising...
-
Who can catch the leaders at The Open?
The 2018 Open is probably going to come down to three golfers in the final round