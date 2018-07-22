2018 British Open TV schedule, coverage, channel, live stream, watch online, golf start times

We're just 18 holes away from deciding the 147th Open Championship. With 54 holes in the books at Carnoustie, the third major of the 2018 season will conclude Sunday afternoon in Scotland as it is being held at one of the world's most historic golf courses.

Settle in for complete coverage of The Open with nearly 12 hours of action set for Round 4. What you'll catch when you tune in is a browned-out course that will be foreign to those who only tune in to PGA Tour tournaments. Don't be dismayed or confused, though, this is one of the most clever and toughest courses in Scotland, and it should deliver us another elite round.

With tee balls running out up to 100 yards past their intended landing area, nobody knows what to hit or how to hit it at Carnoustie, but they sure have tried over the first two rounds. That has made for some great fun for those of us watching and following along and not having to worry about how to hit the next shot.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much Open Championship golf as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage all four days.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 22

Round 4 start time: 4:15 a.m.

Live streams: 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on TheOpen.com

Featured Group 1: Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson (4:20 a.m.)



Featured Group 2: Tommy Fleetwood, Zach Johnson (8:55 a.m.)

Holes 8-10

TV coverage: 4:30-7 a.m. on Golf Channel | 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on fuboTV