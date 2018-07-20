2018 British Open TV schedule, coverage, channel, live stream, watch online, golf times
How to watch every single moment of the 2018 Open Championship on TV or streaming live online
An absolutely loaded field is tackling Carnoustie for Round 2 action at the 147th Open Championship on Friday. The third major of the 2018 season is being held at one of the most historic golf courses in the world, and we will see it be decided over the next three days in Scotland.
Settle in for complete coverage of The Open with 14 hours of action set for Friday. What you'll catch when you tune in is a browned-out course that will be foreign to those who only tune in to PGA Tour tournaments. Don't be dismayed or confused, though, this is one of the most clever and toughest courses in Scotland, and it should deliver us another elite round of competition.
With tee balls running out up to 100 yards past their intended landing area, nobody knows what to hit or how to hit it at Carnoustie. That will make for great fun for those of us watching and following along and not having to worry about how to hit the next shot.
Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much Open Championship golf as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage all four days.
All times Eastern
Round 2 -- Friday, July 20
Round 2 start time: 1:35 a.m.
Live streams: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on TheOpen.com
- Featured Group 1: Ian Poulter, Cameron Smith, Brooks Kopeka (4:58 a.m.)
- Featured Group 2: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (9:59 a.m.)
- Holes 8-10
TV coverage: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel
TV simulcast live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
Round 3 -- Saturday, July 21
Round 3 start time: TBA
Live streams: 4:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on TheOpen.com
- Featured Group 1: TBA
- Featured Group 2: TBA
- Holes 8-10
TV coverage: 4:30-7 a.m. on Golf Channel | 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC
TV simulcast live stream: 4:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
Round 4 -- Sunday, July 22
Round 4 start time: TBA
Live streams: 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on TheOpen.com
- Featured Group 1: TBA
- Featured Group 2: TBA
- Holes 8-10
TV coverage: 4:30-7 a.m. on Golf Channel | 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on NBC
TV simulcast live stream: 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
-
-
-
-
