2018 Safeway Open picks, predictions odds: Ranking the field at Silverado

After a lengthy three-day offseason, professional golf is back at it this week at the PGA Tour's Safeway Open. The 2018-19 season kicks off just as the last few have, in Napa at Silverado, and there are more than a few interesting storylines.

Let's take a look at this week's season-opening contest.

Event information

What: Safeway Open | When: Oct. 4-7

Where: Silverado Country Club -- Napa County, California

Ranking the field (odds)

Patrick Cantlay (12-1): Sublime talent. The best player in the field, and I'm not sure it's close. Brendan Steele (35-1): He kind of owns this tournament. Two straight wins here. Beau Hossler (33-1): Has a real chance to become a star this season. Finished top 50 in the FedEx Cup and had five top 10s in 28 events last year. Joaquin Niemann (25-1): See above. He (quietly?) finished 15th in strokes gained last season even though he was 106th in putting. Tee to green savant. Brandt Snedeker (25-1): This event values putting far more than most, and he was top 20 in putting last year (which is low for him). Emiliano Grillo (20-1): He has a history here with a victory in 2015, and he finished 12th (!) in strokes gained on the PGA Tour last season. Twelfth! Ryan Moore (22-1): Two top 20s at this event, and at a tournament where talent may be lacking, Moore has a pedigree most do not. Peter Uihlein (40-1): Missed the cut here last year, but he was one of just 70 to make it to the BMW Championship in his first full year on the PGA Tour. Hunter Mahan (80-1): Good note here from Rob Bolton that Mahan had top 15s here in 2014 and 2017. He's been wandering a bit, but the end of last season was encouraging. Phil Mickelson (22-1): Good odds and two straight top 10s here, but ... you watched the Ryder Cup, yes?

Field strength -- C+: As far as post-Ryder Cup fields go, it's fine. Mickelson gives it a little punch, but it's not a particularly great field unless you're deep into the fall events.

Three stories to watch

1. Mickelson's bounce back: Phil Mickelson is the biggest star in this event by several magnitudes, and two converging trends for him will be interesting to keep tabs on. First, he's been playing miserably for two straight weeks of the Tour Championship and Ryder Cup (this is bad). Second, he's been awesome at this event in the last few years, even notching a near-win in 2017 without hitting 30 percent of fairways off the tee (this is good ... I think). I've never really known what I'm getting from him from week to week in his career (I'm not sure he is, either), and that's only getting more - not less - true.

2. New guys arrive: This tournament is the first opportunity for a new batch of Web.com Tour graduates to show their stuff on the senior circuit. The biggest names among these include Cameron Champ (superstar potential), Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im and Cameron Davis. None figure to be much of a factor at Silverado (Im has the best odds to win at 66-1), but all could play a part in the rookie of the year race as the season wears on.

3. Superstar assertion: There are a handful of golfers who have a real chance to assert themselves as stars or superstars this season. That can start here at Silverado. Among those with an opportunity are Cantlay, Niemann, Hossler, Uihlein, Champ, Trey Mullinax, Ollie Schniederjans and Patrick Rodgers. These are all young -- or really young -- golfers who probably aren't fully formed and have an opportunity to start inching up the OWGR top 50 toward that top 20, or even into the top 10.

Past winners

2017: Brendan Steele

2016: Brendan Steele

2015: Emiliano Grillo

2014: Sangmoon Bae

2013: Jimmy Walker

Safeway Open picks