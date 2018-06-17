2018 U.S. Open odds: Surprising Sunday picks by same projection model that nailed the Masters﻿

The 2018 U.S. Open leaderboard features a four-way tie at the top. Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, and Daniel Berger are all tied at +3 heading into Sunday's final round at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York. Johnson, who imploded with a +7 on Saturday, remains the Vegas favorite to win it all at 11-4 U.S. Open odds, followed by Koepka, last year's winner, at 3-1.



Before you make any bets on Sunday's U.S. Open action or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.



SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend.



It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Jordan Spieth at the 2017 British Open from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play. It also warned against Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, and Jordan Spieth at the 2018 U.S. Open. The result: all three did not survive the cut.



Now that the 2018 U.S. Open final round is in sight, SportsLine simulated Sunday's action 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



One surprise we can share: Berger, one of the co-leaders at +3, barely cracks the top 10 by the time play at the U.S. Open 2018 wraps up.



Berger is listed at 8-1 U.S. Open odds to win it all, but the model says he'll stumble on Sunday. Don't look for Berger to repeat his Saturday heroics, when he shot a 4-under 66. He's a 2018 U.S. Open contender to avoid.



Another shocker: Ian Poulter, listed at 100-1 to win it all and tied for 10th place, makes a serious run at the title.



Poulter won the Houston Open in April and finished in the top 10 at the RBC Heritage two weeks later. He's fresh off an 11th-place finish in the Players Championship and is a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.



Also, the model says another monster long shot will make a strong run at the U.S. Open title. Anyone who bets on this underdog could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 U.S. Open? And which monster long shot stuns the golfing world? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full U.S. Open projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed four of the last five majors heading into the weekend last year, and find out.



Dustin Johnson 11-4

Brooks Koepka 3-1

Justin Rose 9-2

Tony Finau 7-8

Daniel Berger 8-1

Henrik Stenson 10-1

Patrick Reed 20-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 60-1

Branden Grace 60-1

Justin Thomas 60-1