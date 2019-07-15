2019 British Open odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from same model that called two straight majors

Winning a major is a defining moment in a golfer's career. Starting on Thursday, plenty of household names will seek their first major title at Royal Portrush at the 2019 British Open, also called the Open Championship. Jon Rahm has the shortest 2019 Open Championship odds of any player without a major title at 16-1, while Xander Schauffele (20-1), Rickie Fowler (25-1), Patrick Cantlay (25-1) and Tommy Fleetwood (25-1) also have plenty of motivation to win their first. However, there are few substitutes for experience competing on a major championship stage, so it should come as no surprise that Rory McIlroy (8-1), Brooks Koepka (10-1), Dustin Johnson (10-1) and Tiger Woods (18-1) are among the favorites to hoist the Claret Jug on Sunday. Other past major champions like Justin Rose (20-1), Justin Thomas (25-1), Adam Scott (30-1) and last year's Open champion, Francesco Molinari (20-1), will all be looking to add to their collection this week. With such a loaded field, making your 2019 Open Championship picks could be a challenge. That's why you'll want to see the projected 2019 Open Championship leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your selections.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 Open Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Tiger Woods, a three-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at Royal Portrush.

Woods won his 15th major championship earlier this year at the Masters. It was his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open and the first time in his career he came from behind to win a major. Woods can tie Sam Snead with 82 career PGA Tour victories with a win at Royal Portrush, which is hosting the Open for the fist time since 1951.

Woods has 10 career top-10 finishes at this major, but the Open Championship 2019 will be his first start since finishing 21st at the U.S. Open in June. He's played in just three tournaments since his victory at Augusta, finishing outside the top 20 in two of them. SportsLine's model says he won't earn his 16th career major championship at the Open 2019 and sees far better values in a loaded field.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the Open Championship 2019 title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 25-year old can take advantage of Royal Portrush thanks to his length off the tee. He enters the Open 2019 averaging over 300 yards per drive this season, which in turn has helped him hit nearly 70 percent of greens in regulation (68.75) and rank in the top 15 in scoring average (69.782) and birdie average (4.27).

Plus, Schauffele showed at the U.S. Open that he can compete with the golf's elite, as he tied for third at seven-under par, just six shots off Gary Woodland's field-leading 13-under. His impressive performance was highlighted by an opening-round 66, and if he posts numbers anywhere close to that at Royal Portrush, he'll have a strong chance of moving up the 2019 Open Championship leaderboard quickly.

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Tiger Woods 18-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Henrik Stenson 30-1

Matt Kuchar 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Jordan Spieth 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Tony Finau 80-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 80-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 80-1

Bernd Wieserger 80-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Tyrrell Hatton 100-1

Phil Mickelson 100-1

Eddie Pepperell 100-1