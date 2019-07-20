2019 British Open TV schedule, coverage, channel, watch live stream online, golf tee times
How to watch every single moment of the 2019 Open Championship on TV or streaming live online
For the 148th time, The Open Championship is being contested with the Claret Jug set to be handed out to the best golfer to take the course this week. And for the first time since 1951 -- yeah, 68 years, you read that right -- The Open is being held at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. Now the final major of the golf season, golfers are champing at the bit for one last opportunity to pick up a big victory on a tremendous links course.
Strap in for all-day coverage of The Open this week from CBS Sports along with television coverage from NBC. What you'll catch when you tune in is a fun course at Royal Portrush that should produce plenty of exciting action over the course of the week. Round 3 action begins early Saturday morning, and though many of the biggest names in the sport have missed the cut, there is still plenty to sink your teeth into.
J.B. Holmes and Shane Lowry begin the day tied for the lead with Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose among a large group in contention.
Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much Open golf as possible over the next few days. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage during the entire tournament.
All times Eastern
Round 3 -- Saturday, July 20
Round 3 start time: 4:35 a.m.
Live stream -- Holes 5, 6 & 7: Starting at 4:30 a.m. on TheOpen.com
Live stream -- Featured groups: Starting at 4:30 a.m. on TheOpen.com
TV coverage: 4:30-7 a.m. on Golf Channel, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on NBC
TV simulcast live stream: 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on fubo.TV (Try for free)
Round 4 -- Sunday, July 21
Round 4 start time: TBA
Live stream -- Holes 5, 6 & 7: Starting at TBA on TheOpen.com
Live stream -- Featured groups: Starting at TBA on TheOpen.com
TV coverage: 4:30-7 a.m. on Golf Channel, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC
TV simulcast live stream: 4:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on fubo.TV (Try for free)
-
Nine thoughts ahead of Open Moving Day
It's been quite a few days in Northern Ireland, and we have two more on tap this weekend
-
British Open odds, weekend predictions
SportsLine simulated the 2019 British Open 10,000 times and came up with a surprising lead...
-
Open Round 3 tee times, pairings
The pairings and tee times are here for Royal Portrush with Round 3 ahead Saturday morning
-
Imperfect but compelling Rory misses cut
The Ulsterman tried to drag it across the finish line, and he got awfully close
-
Golf's biggest names miss 2019 Open cut
In their 83rd major playing together, Woods and Mickelson made some history
-
Tiger Woods will miss cut at 2019 Open
That's two missed cuts in three events for Tiger after his Masters victory