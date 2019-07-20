2019 British Open TV schedule, coverage, channel, watch live stream online, golf tee times

For the 148th time, The Open Championship is being contested with the Claret Jug set to be handed out to the best golfer to take the course this week. And for the first time since 1951 -- yeah, 68 years, you read that right -- The Open is being held at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. Now the final major of the golf season, golfers are champing at the bit for one last opportunity to pick up a big victory on a tremendous links course.

Strap in for all-day coverage of The Open this week from CBS Sports along with television coverage from NBC. What you'll catch when you tune in is a fun course at Royal Portrush that should produce plenty of exciting action over the course of the week. Round 3 action begins early Saturday morning, and though many of the biggest names in the sport have missed the cut, there is still plenty to sink your teeth into.

J.B. Holmes and Shane Lowry begin the day tied for the lead with Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose among a large group in contention.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much Open golf as possible over the next few days. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage during the entire tournament.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, July 20

Round 3 start time: 4:35 a.m.

Live stream -- Holes 5, 6 & 7: Starting at 4:30 a.m. on TheOpen.com

Live stream -- Featured groups: Starting at 4:30 a.m. on TheOpen.com

TV coverage: 4:30-7 a.m. on Golf Channel, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on fubo.TV (Try for free)

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 21

Round 4 start time: TBA

Live stream -- Holes 5, 6 & 7: Starting at TBA on TheOpen.com

Live stream -- Featured groups: Starting at TBA on TheOpen.com

TV coverage: 4:30-7 a.m. on Golf Channel, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 4:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on fubo.TV (Try for free)