2019 Masters odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that nailed Patrick Reed's victory

The Masters is a tradition unlike any other and the 83rd edition of the iconic tournament started by Bobby Jones and Cliff Roberts begins on Thursday, April 11. As always, the iconic Augusta National will host the 2019 Masters and Rory McIlroy, fresh off winning the Players Championship, is the favorite to complete the career grand slam. McIlroy is listed at 8-1 Masters odds, with Dustin Johnson just behind him at 10-1. McIlroy's best Masters showing is a fourth-place finish in 2015. Four-time Masters champion Tiger Woods is also in the mix as one of Las Vegas' favorites at 14-1. All three have proven that they can take over a golf tournament any given week on the PGA schedule, but a deep and talented 2019 Masters field will try to hold them at bay at Augusta. Before you make your 2019 Masters picks, see the latest PGA predictions for golf's first major of the year from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Despite never winning at Augusta, Rory McIlory is the Vegas favorite at 8-1 in the latest 2019 Masters odds. He's followed closely by World No. 1 Dustin Johnson at 10-1 and Justin Rose at 12-1. With so much star-power to choose from, you'll want to read the PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine before locking in any 2019 Masters picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS contest on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking win last year at the Masters. It also called Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on eventual winner McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the field for the Masters 2019 is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion and three-time major winner, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Spieth is one of the top 10 favorites and has a rich history at Augusta National, with a trio of top-three finishes to go along with his green jacket. However, he's largely struggled as of late despite being one of the front-runners in the Texas Open, and the model expects that trend to continue.

The 25-year-old went winless in 2018 and his results largely haven't improved this year. In fact, he hasn't finished higher than 35th in a stroke play event this season and has also missed three cuts. As a result, his Official World Golf Ranking is all the way down to No. 32, while he's No. 177 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Spieth ranks 188th on the PGA Tour in strokes-gained tee-to-green, losing 0.772 shots per round against the field before reaching the putting surface. And it's certainly not helpful that he's just 190th on tour in putting inside 10 feet. Even if Spieth were to take down the Valero Texas Open, which is ongoing from TPC San Antonio, the model says he'd still finish outside the top 10 at the Masters 2019.

Another surprise: Jason Day, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title.

Day's best finish at the Masters came in 2011 when he took second. Since then, he's earned two additional top-10 finishes at this event. Day is ranked fourth on the PGA Tour in birdie average (4.85), which means he can climb the 2019 Masters leaderboard in a hurry. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 18-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 Masters, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 Masters odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Masters leaderboard from the model that nailed Patrick Reed's victory last year.

2019 Masters odds

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Rickie Fowler 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 20-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Patrick Reed 40-1