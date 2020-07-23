Watch Now: 3M Open Early Round Recap: Tony Finau ( 4:28 )

Golf is back in action this week from Minnesota with the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. After tournament favorite Dustin Johnson was forced to withdraw due to a back injury on Thursday, the field lost a bit of star power, but it's still got a decent board after 18 holes.

Richy Werenski and Michael Thompson are out front after the opening round at 8 under and 7 under respectively, but Tony Finau, Matthew Wolff and Kyle Stanley are not far behind as Wolff looks to go back-to-back at this event. Finau will join Tommy Fleetwood, who is making his first appearance since the restart, in one of the featured groups on Friday. He sits at even par heading into the second round.

Below are the tee times for Round 2 on Friday.

3M Open tee times, pairings for Friday

All times Eastern | Featured groups are italicized

No. 1



7:50 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Michael Thompson, Ricky Barnes

8:00 a.m. – Matt Every, Robert Streb, Derek Ernst

8:10 a.m. – Jonathan Byrd, Adam Schenk, Sepp Straka

8:20 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Greg Chalmers

8:30 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Ryan Armour, Lucas Glover

8:40 a.m. – Tommy Gainey, David Hearn, Beau Hossler

8:50 a.m. – David Lingmerth, Luke List, D.J. Trahan

9:00 a.m. – John Merrick, Daniel Chopra, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

9:10 a.m. – Ben Martin, Scott Harrington, Sam Burns

9:20 a.m. – Danny Lee, Johnson Wagner, Robby Shelton

9:30 a.m. – Mark Anderson, Zack Sucher, Doug Ghim

9:40 a.m. – Dominic Bozzelli, Tyler McCumber, Aaron Crawford

9:50 a.m. – Wes Roach, Michael Gellerman, Jake Kneen

1:00 p.m. – Roger Sloan, Kyle Stanley, Emiliano Grillo

1:10 p.m. – Harry Higgs, Seung-Yul Noh, Brian Gay

1:20 p.m. – Chris Stroud, Chase Seiffert, Cameron Davis

1:30 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Charles Howell III, Keith Mitchell

1:40 p.m. – Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood

1:50 p.m. – Michael Kim, Ted Potter, Jr., Hudson Swafford

2:00 p.m. – Fabián Gómez, Shawn Stefani, Doc Redman

2:10 p.m. – Russell Henley, Chesson Hadley, Xinjun Zhang

2:20 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Tim Herron, Tom Lehman

2:30 p.m. – Alex Noren, Arjun Atwal, Patrick Rodgers

2:40 p.m. – Will Gordon, Ryan Brehm, Sebastian Cappelen

2:50 p.m. – Kramer Hickok, Brandon Hagy, Hank Lebioda

3:00 p.m. – Ted Purdy, Chris Baker, Sahith Theegala

No. 10

7:50 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Cameron Tringale, Ryan Blaum

8:00 a.m. – K.J. Choi, Richy Werenski, Bernd Wiesberger

8:10 a.m. – Vaughn Taylor, Bo Van Pelt, Bronson Burgoon

8:20 a.m. – Matthew Wolff, Branden Grace, Max Homa

8:30 a.m. – Pat Perez, Paul Casey, Bubba Watson

8:40 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Russell Knox, Stewart Cink

8:50 a.m. – Robert Garrigus, Rich Beem, Roberto Castro

9:00 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Charley Hoffman, Charl Schwartzel

9:10 a.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Chris Kirk, Parker McLachlin

9:20 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, J.J. Spaun, Tim Wilkinson

9:30 a.m. – Michael Gligic, Bo Hoag, Kristoffer Ventura

9:40 a.m. – Chase Koepka, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Taylor

9:50 a.m. – Tom Lewis, Angus Flanagan, Nelson Ledesma

1:00 p.m. – Scott Brown, Henrik Norlander, Seamus Power

1:10 p.m. – Brian Harman, Bill Haas, George McNeill

1:20 p.m. – Alex Cejka, Hunter Mahan, Matthew NeSmith

1:30 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Aaron Wise, Luke Donald

1:40 p.m. – Martin Trainer, Adam Long, Si Woo Kim

1:50 p.m. – Scott Piercy, Ryan Moore, Jason Dufner

2:00 p.m. – Scott Stallings, Brendon de Jonge, Cameron Percy

2:10 p.m. – Chad Campbell, Josh Teater, Talor Gooch

2:20 p.m. – Sangmoon Bae, Sam Ryder, Jamie Lovemark

2:30 p.m. – John Senden, Nick Watney, Rafa Cabrera Bello

2:40 p.m. – Peter Kuest, Peter Uihlein, Rhein Gibson

2:50 p.m. – Matthias Schwab, Rob Oppenheim, Vincent Whaley

3:00 p.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Harris English, Denny McCarthy

