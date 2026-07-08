2026 ISCO Championship odds, picks: Surprising predictions by golf model that's nailed 17 majors

With the top PGA players in Europe for the next couple weeks, the PGA has an alternate event unfolding this week as the 2026 ISCO Championship gets underway at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Ky. PGA rookie Jackson Koivun, who missed the cut in his pro debut last week at the John Deere Classic, is theco- favorite this week, going off at +1500 in the latest 2026 ISCO Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook alongside six-time PGA event winner Max Homa.

Other favorites this week include Davis Thompson (+2000), Christian Bezuidenhout (+2500) and Ben Kohles (+2700). Before locking in any 2026 ISCO Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 ISCO Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 ISCO Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 ISCO Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the ISCO Championship 2026: Homa, the co-favorite at +1500, doesn't even crack the top 10. Homa comes into this tournament off a runner-up finish at the John Deere Championship. He also had a top-10 finish at the Masters earlier in the year. Those have largely proven to be outliers, however, as he's missed three cuts and hasn't finished better than T20 in any other tournament. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Rico Hoey at +3000. He finished T2 at this event in 2024, so there's some positive course history to consider. After missing the first two cuts of this season, he's piled up five top-30 finishes. Against the weaker field, the model loves his chances to be in the top 10 this week. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 ISCO Championship picks

The model is also targeting several longshots, including one shocking pick who is going off around 40-1. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 ISCO Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 ISCO Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 ISCO Championship odds, favorites

Get full 2026 ISCO Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Jackson Koivun +1500

Max Homa +1500

Davis Thompson +1800

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +2500

Ben Kohles +2700

William Mouw +3000

Stephan Jaeger +3000

Richard Hoey +3000

Steven Fisk +3500

Denny McCarthy +3300

Beau Hossler +3500

Taylor Pendrith +3500

Zecheng Dou +3500

Mackenzie Hughes +4000

Preston Stout +4000

Lucas Glover +4000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +4000

Zac Blair +4000

Lee Hodges +4000

Ben James +4000

Jacob Skov Olesen +5500

Lanto Griffin +6500

Patrick Fishburn +6000

A.J. Ewart +6000

Neal Shipley +6500

Chan Kim +6000

Kris Ventura +6500

Ugo Coussaud +6500

Jorge Campillo +6500

Tom Hoge +6500

David Skinns +6500

Thomas Rosenmueller +6500

Harry Higgs +7000

Jimmy Stanger +7000

Vince Whaley +7000

Oihan Guillamoundeguy +8000

Pontus Nyholm +7000

Miles Russell +7000

Chad Ramey +6500

JC Ritchie +8000

Wenyi Ding +10000

David Lipsky +8000

Hayden Springer +8000

Luke Clanton +8000

Manuel Elvira +8000

Trace Crowe +8000

Adam Svensson +10000

Chandler Phillips +10000

Paul Peterson +10000

Joel Dahmen +10000

Chandler Blanchet +10000

Todd Clements +10000

Brice Garnett +12500

Brandon Robinson Thompson +10000

Davis Bryant +10000

S.Y. Noh +10000

Adam Hadwin +10000

Tom Vaillant +10000

Takumi Kanaya +8000

Ricardo Gouveia +10000

Nick Dunlap +10000

Maximilian Steinlechner +10000

Romain Langasque +10000

Brandon Stone +10000

Hank Lebioda +12500

John VanDerLaan +12500

Alejandro Tosti +12500

Tyler Duncan +12500

Daniel van Tonder +12500

Kensei Hirata +12500

Troy Merritt +12500

Kevin Streelman +17500

Davis Chatfield +15000

Josiah Gilbert +15000

Fabián Gómez +15000

Ben Silverman +12500

Dylan Wu +15000

Will Gordon +15000

Sebastian Söderberg +17500

David Law +17500

Aaron Wise +22500

Nick Hardy +17500

Jeffrey Kang +17500

Joel Girrbach +17500

Justin Lower +17500

Marcus Kinhult +17500

Gordon Sargent +22500

Rafa Cabrera Bello +17500

Kiradech Aphibarnrat +15000

Peter Malnati +17500

Stefano Mazzoli +17500

Sean Crocker +17500

Sam Bairstow +17500

Danny Walker +22500

Ivan Cantero +22500

Filippo Celli +17500

Renato Paratore +25000

Adam Schenk +22500

Cameron Champ +22500

Marcel Schneider +22500

Luke List +22500

Hugo Townsend +22500

Christo Lamprecht +22500

Marcus Helligkilde +22500

Camilo Villegas +25000

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez +25000

Martin Laird +25000

Scott Piercy +25000

Richie Ramsay +35000

Jonathan Byrd +35000

Tobias Jonsson +25000

Jeremy Paul +35000

Niklas Lemke +35000

Marcelo Rozo +50000

Félix Mory +50000

Drew Doyle +50000

Jens Dantorp +35000

Quim Vidal +50000

Jack Senior +50000

Austin Cook +50000

Ben Martin +75000

David Micheluzzi +100000

Daniel Young +50000

Euan Walker +75000

Joshua Berry +75000

Patton Kizzire +50000

Jared Wolfe +75000

Rafael Campos +75000

James Morrison +100000

Tyler Collet +100000

Jeong Weon Ko +100000

Daniel Iceman +100000

Cooper Musselman +100000

Ryan Brehm +100000

Robert Streb +100000

Daniel Gavins +100000

Brendon Todd +100000

Ashton Van Horne +75000

J.B. Holmes +100000

Trey Shirley +100000

Anders Larson +100000

Tommy Kuhl +100000

Jansen Preston +100000

William McGirt +100000