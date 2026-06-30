2026 John Deere Classic odds, picks, field: Surprising predictions by golf model that's called 17 majors

The focus of the top players on the PGA Tour is shifting to Europe as the Open Championship approaches, but there's one more standard event stateside as the 2026 John Deere Classic tees off on Thursday at at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. Scottie Scheffler, who fell in a playoff against Victor Hovland on Monday morning in the Travelers Championship, isn't in the 2026 John Deere Classic field, opening up competition this week.

The latest 2026 John Deere Classic odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Ben Griffin as the favorite at +1500 (risk $100 to win $1,500), followed closely by Christ Gotterup (+1600) and 21-year-old Jackson Koivun (+2000). Other notable names in the field include Keith Mitchell (+2200), Jordan Spieth (+3300) and Rickie Fowler (+4000). Before locking in any 2026 John Deere Classic picks, PGA DFS lineups or One & Done predictions, be sure to see the 2026 John Deere Classic predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Paramount+ Premium is now included with every SportsLine membership! Watch the NFL on CBS, UFC, select PGA events, Champions League and more than 40,000 episodes and movies. Join right here to get both for one low price.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 John Deere Classic field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

2026 John Deere Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the John Deere Classic 2026: Griffin, the favorite at +1500, stumbles and finishes well outside the top 5. He's a golfer to fade in John Deere Classic best bets. He's one of the hotter players in the filed with four top-10 finishes in the past two months, including a pair of top-3 showings. He's coming off a missed cut in this event last year, however, so the model doesn't recommend backing him at this premium. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Pierceson Coody is a top contender on the projected leaderboard despite going off at +3500. The 26-year-old had a T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this season, and piled up top-25 finishes throughout the spring, including one at the U.S. Open. He did miss the cut in this event last year after firing a 79 in the first round. His other five rounds at TPC Deere Run have all been 70 or lower, so the model is confident that he will contend this week. See who else to pick here.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make 2026 John Deere Classic picks

The model is also targeting several longshots, including one shocking pick who is going off around 40-1. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 John Deere Classic, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 John Deere Clasic odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 John Deere Classic odds, favorites

Get full 2026 John Deere Classic picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Ben Griffin +1500

Chris Gotterup +1600

Jackson Koivun +2000

Keegan Bradley +2200

Keith Mitchell +2200

J.T. Poston +2500

Jacob Bridgeman +2700

Tom Kim +3000

Eric Cole +3000

Jordan Spieth +3300

Michael Thorbjornsen +3300

Pierceson Coody +3500

Michael Brennan +3500

Denny McCarthy +4000

Rickie Fowler +4000

Andrew Novak +4000

Ryo Hisatsune +4000

Sungjae Im +4500

Daniel Berger +4500

Doug Ghim +4500

Michael Kim +4500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Mac Meissner +5000

Davis Thompson +5000

Matt Wallace +5500

Jackson Suber +5500

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +5500

Aldrich Potgieter +5500

Richard Hoey +5500

Max Homa +6000

Max Greyserman +6000

Taylor Pendrith +6000

Johnny Keefer +6000

Blades Brown +6000

Emiliano Grillo +6500

Max McGreevy +6500

Tony Finau +6500

Ben Kohles +7000

Zach Bauchou +8000

Haotong Li +8000

Andrew Putnam +8000

Taylor Moore +8000

Lee Hodges +10000

Chad Ramey +10000

Zac Blair +10000

Preston Stout +10000

Steven Fisk +10000

A.J. Ewart +10000

Stephan Jaeger +10000

Neal Shipley +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Kevin Yu +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Keita Nakajima +10000

Hayden Springer +10000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +10000

Beau Hossler +10000

Carson Young +10000

Austin Smotherman +10000

Thorbjørn Olesen +10000

William Mouw +10000