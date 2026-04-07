The 2026 Masters begins at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, and the year's first major championship is often the most coveted. This will be the 90th Masters and there are currently 91 players in the field, including defending champion Rory McIlroy. The 36-year-old completed the career grand slam last season in dramatic fashion, making a stunning 72nd-hole bogey but winning on the first playoff hole against Justin Rose.

The latest 2026 Masters odds list McIlroy at +1200 to repeat as the green jacket winner while two-time champion Scottie Scheffler is the +500 favorite. Other top 2026 Masters contenders include Jon Rahm (+950), Bryson DeChambeau (+1000) and Ludvig Aberg (+1500). Before making any 2026 Masters picks, you need to see the 2026 Masters predictions from golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in picking head-to-head matchups. He has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, going 52-37-5 and returning 11.67 units over that span. That's a return of more than 12 units in that span.

Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a +7500 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship 2023. That year, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Then, in February 2026, his betting advice for the Genesis Invitational enabled a Discord user to take first in a $100,000 DFS contest.

Now, Nejad has turned his attention to the 2026 Masters field and locked in his top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine.

Top 2026 Masters expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is fading DeChambeau, even though the two-time major winner is one of the Masters favorites. The 32-year-old has piled up 16 victories around the world in his professional career, including U.S. Open wins in 2020 and 2024. However, he'll have to face his Augusta National demons this week after making the final pairing last season and then going on to shoot 75 in the final round to finish T-5.

DeChambeau has finished top six now in each of the last two seasons and was the low amateur at Augusta in 2016, but hasn't finished better than T-29 in six other starts there. He also famously missed the cut in 2022 and 2023 after claiming that his length off the tee made the course play like a "par 67." He has as many missed cuts in nine career Masters starts as he does top-20s. See who else to fade here.

Instead, Nejad is high on Xander Schauffele, despite a rough stretch since winning two majors in 2024. "Xander is clearly starting to recapture some of the brilliant form we witnessed in 2024," Nejad told SportsLine. "The rise in recent form has culminated in finishing T7 or better in three of his last four tournaments, where he has specifically showcased his ball striking acumen."

Schauffele has also become a fixture near the top of the Masters leaderboard. He has three straight top 10s at the major, in addition to a runner-up (2019) and a third-place finish (2021). His recent form on tour has seen him rise up to 11th in strokes gained: total, with top-15 marks in SG: tee-to-green and SG: approach the green. See who else to back here.

How to make 2026 Masters picks, bets

Nejad has locked in his 2026 Masters picks, including a longshot who's priced at nearly 1000-1. Nejad says this player has the "short game magic and long iron game" for success at Augusta, so anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So, which players should you target for the 2026 Masters, and which golfer could bring a huge payday of nearly 1000-1? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for the 2026 Masters, all from the expert who has returned more than 11 units since May 2023.

2026 Masters odds, field, favorites

Get full 2026 Masters picks and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +500

Jon Rahm +950

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Rory McIlroy +1200

Ludvig Åberg +1500

Xander Schauffele +1600

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Cameron Young +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Collin Morikawa +3000

Justin Rose +3000

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Patrick Reed +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Min Woo Lee +4000

Chris Gotterup +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

Brooks Koepka +4500

Si Woo Kim +5000

Shane Lowry +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Akshay Bhatia +6000

Patrick Cantlay +6500

Jacob Bridgeman +6500

Nicolai Højgaard +6500

Jake Knapp +7000

Adam Scott +7000

Sepp Straka +7000

Tyrrell Hatton +7000

J.J. Spaun +7000

Justin Thomas +7000

Corey Conners +8000

Marco Penge +8000

Sungjae Im +10000

Sam Burns +10000

Harris English +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Jason Day +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Brian Harman +12500

Max Homa +12500

Daniel Berger +15000

Rasmus Højgaard +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Aaron Rai +15000

Ryan Fox +17500

Casey Jarvis +17500

Keegan Bradley +17500

Dustin Johnson +17500

Alex Noren +17500

Harry Hall +17500

Ryan Gerard +17500

Sam Stevens +22500

Nick Taylor +22500

Michael Kim +22500

Wyndham Clark +22500

Max Greyserman +25000

Sami Valimaki +25000

Sergio Garcia +25000

Haotong Li +25000

Nicolas Echavarria +25000

Carlos Ortiz +25000

Aldrich Potgieter +25000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +35000

Andrew Novak +35000

Tom McKibbin +35000

Michael Brennan +50000

Kristoffer Reitan +50000

John Keefer +50000

Matt McCarty +50000

Davis Riley +75000

Bubba Watson +75000

Charl Schwartzel +75000

Zach Johnson +75000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

Ethan Fang +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Brandon Holtz +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

Danny Willett +100000

Jackson Herrington +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mateo Pulcini +100000

Mike Weir +100000