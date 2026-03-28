Scottie Scheffler became the 18th golfer to win multiple green jackets two years ago, and several players are looking to become No. 19 at the Masters 2026. Reigning champion Rory McIlroy is among them, as are Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth. Some will make their debuts at Augusta National when the 2026 Masters tees off Thursday, April 9. Chris Gotterup and Ben Griffin are hoping to join the three-man club of golfers to win the major in their first appearance.

The top-ranked player in the world, Scheffler is the +480 favorite in the latest 2026 Masters odds. McIlroy is +1000 to go back-to-back. Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are both at +1200, with Ludvig Aberg and Xander Schauffele both at +1600. Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, or entering any 2026 Masters one-and-done picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as that year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 Masters predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

One shocker the model is calling at the Masters 2026: Rahm (+1200), the 2023 Masters champion and one of this year's favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five of the leaderboard. That 2023 victory is the Spaniard's only top 10 over his last four starts at Augusta, and he followed it up with a 45th (2024) and then a 14th-place finish (2025). On majors as a whole, Rahm hasn't been in the best of form, with just one top five over his last 10 major starts, as opposed to four finishes 34th or worse. Add in that Rahm has just one 72-hole tournament victory in the three years since slipping on the green jacket, and he's one to steer clear of given his short PGA odds.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scheffler (+480), a two-time Masters winner who is this year's favorite. Scheffler won in 2022 and 2024 with top 10s in each of his last four Augusta starts. He also won the PGA Championship and Open Championship last season as he was the PGA Tour Player of the Year for the fourth time in his career. However, Scheffler hasn't matched his 2025 success thus far and seems to be going in the wrong direction. He won his first start of 2026 and then had top fives in his next two, but he fell outside the top 10 in his ensuing start before not even placing in the top 20 in his last two starts. He then withdrew from the Houston Open, robbing him of potentially his last tune-up before the Masters 2026.

The model has also examined McIlroy's chances of becoming the fourth golfer to win back-to-back green jackets. Not only was last year's victory the crowning achievement of McIlroy's career, but it was his first major victory in 11 years. This year, his long game metrics are strong as he boasts top-5 rankings in strokes gained: total, SG: tee-to-green and SG: off-the-tee, but he's lagging on the greens by ranking outside the top 100 in SG: putting. The Irishman has had limited exposure to PGA events this year, having completed just three tournaments with varying success. He was runner-up at the Genesis and placed 14th at Pebble Beach but was 46th at the Players after winning the event in 2025. See the full Masters projections from the model here.

How to make 2026 Masters picks

The model is also targeting two more longshots of +3000 or greater, including one of at least +5000 that could bring strong returns. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Masters, which massive longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy finish? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025, and four straight Masters.

2026 Masters odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +480

Rory McIlroy +1000

Bryson Dechambeau +1200

Jon Rahm +1200

Ludvig Aberg +1600

Xander Schauffele +1600

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Cameron Young +2500

Patrick Reed +2700

Justin Rose +2700

Collin Morikawa +2700

Brooks Koepka +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3300

Jordan Spieth +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3500

Viktor Hovland +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Justin Thomas +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Chris Gotterup +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Patrick Cantlay +5500

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Si Woo Kim +5500

Sepp Straka +6000

Joaquin Niemann +6000

Sam Burns +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Jason Day +6500

Adam Scott +6500

Sungjae Im +7000

Marco Penge +7000

Jacob Bridgeman +7500

Nicolai Hojgaard +8000

Cameron Smith +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

J.J. Spaun +8000

Harris English +8000

Daniel Berger +8000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Thomas Detry +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Tony Finau +10000

Max Homa +10000

Will Zalatoris +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

Casey Jarvis +10000

Aaron Rai +12500

Tom Kim +12500

Dustin Johnson +12500

Ryan Gerard +12500

Ryan Fox +12500

Alex Noren +12500

Anthony Kim +12500

Keegan Bradley +15000

Rasmus Hojgaard +15000

Billy Horschel +15000

Max Greyserman +15000

Wyndham Clark +17500

Taylor Pendrith +17500

Byeong Hun An +17500

Davis Thompson +17500

Sergio Garcia +17500

Kurt Kitayama +17500

Aldrich Potgieter +17500

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +17500

Nick Taylor +17500

Matt McCarty +17500

Jayden Schaper +20000

Tom McKibbin +20000

Haotong Li +20000

Phil Mickelson +25000

Davis Riley +25000

Andrew Novak +25000

Pierceson Coody +25000

Carlos Ortiz +25000

Harry Hall +25000

Michael Kim +25000

Sam Stevens +25000

Johnny Keefer +25000

Denny McCarthy +30000

Danny Willett +30000

Bubba Watson +30000

Charl Schwartzel +30000

Michael Brennan +30000

Sami Valimaki +30000

Kristoffer Reitan +30000

Naoyuki Kataoka +30000

Zach Johnson +40000

Brian Campbell +40000

Angel Cabrera +50000

Fred Couples +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

Ethan Fang +100000