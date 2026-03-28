2026 Masters odds, picks: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy predictions by model that nailed 4 straight winners
Picks for 2026 Masters golfers and the Masters favorite to win ahead of the year's first major at Augusta National
Scottie Scheffler became the 18th golfer to win multiple green jackets two years ago, and several players are looking to become No. 19 at the Masters 2026. Reigning champion Rory McIlroy is among them, as are Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth. Some will make their debuts at Augusta National when the 2026 Masters tees off Thursday, April 9. Chris Gotterup and Ben Griffin are hoping to join the three-man club of golfers to win the major in their first appearance.
The top-ranked player in the world, Scheffler is the +480 favorite in the latest 2026 Masters odds. McIlroy is +1000 to go back-to-back. Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are both at +1200, with Ludvig Aberg and Xander Schauffele both at +1600. Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, or entering any 2026 Masters one-and-done picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as that year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 Masters predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm
One shocker the model is calling at the Masters 2026: Rahm (+1200), the 2023 Masters champion and one of this year's favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five of the leaderboard. That 2023 victory is the Spaniard's only top 10 over his last four starts at Augusta, and he followed it up with a 45th (2024) and then a 14th-place finish (2025). On majors as a whole, Rahm hasn't been in the best of form, with just one top five over his last 10 major starts, as opposed to four finishes 34th or worse. Add in that Rahm has just one 72-hole tournament victory in the three years since slipping on the green jacket, and he's one to steer clear of given his short PGA odds.
The model has also locked in its projection for Scheffler (+480), a two-time Masters winner who is this year's favorite. Scheffler won in 2022 and 2024 with top 10s in each of his last four Augusta starts. He also won the PGA Championship and Open Championship last season as he was the PGA Tour Player of the Year for the fourth time in his career. However, Scheffler hasn't matched his 2025 success thus far and seems to be going in the wrong direction. He won his first start of 2026 and then had top fives in his next two, but he fell outside the top 10 in his ensuing start before not even placing in the top 20 in his last two starts. He then withdrew from the Houston Open, robbing him of potentially his last tune-up before the Masters 2026.
The model has also examined McIlroy's chances of becoming the fourth golfer to win back-to-back green jackets. Not only was last year's victory the crowning achievement of McIlroy's career, but it was his first major victory in 11 years. This year, his long game metrics are strong as he boasts top-5 rankings in strokes gained: total, SG: tee-to-green and SG: off-the-tee, but he's lagging on the greens by ranking outside the top 100 in SG: putting. The Irishman has had limited exposure to PGA events this year, having completed just three tournaments with varying success. He was runner-up at the Genesis and placed 14th at Pebble Beach but was 46th at the Players after winning the event in 2025. See the full Masters projections from the model here.
How to make 2026 Masters picks
The model is also targeting two more longshots of +3000 or greater, including one of at least +5000 that could bring strong returns. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Masters, which massive longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy finish? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025, and four straight Masters.
2026 Masters odds, favorites
Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +480
Rory McIlroy +1000
Bryson Dechambeau +1200
Jon Rahm +1200
Ludvig Aberg +1600
Xander Schauffele +1600
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Cameron Young +2500
Patrick Reed +2700
Justin Rose +2700
Collin Morikawa +2700
Brooks Koepka +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3300
Jordan Spieth +3300
Robert MacIntyre +3500
Viktor Hovland +4000
Shane Lowry +4500
Justin Thomas +5000
Min Woo Lee +5000
Chris Gotterup +5000
Tyrrell Hatton +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Patrick Cantlay +5500
Akshay Bhatia +5500
Si Woo Kim +5500
Sepp Straka +6000
Joaquin Niemann +6000
Sam Burns +6500
Corey Conners +6500
Jason Day +6500
Adam Scott +6500
Sungjae Im +7000
Marco Penge +7000
Jacob Bridgeman +7500
Nicolai Hojgaard +8000
Cameron Smith +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
J.J. Spaun +8000
Harris English +8000
Daniel Berger +8000
Maverick McNealy +10000
Thomas Detry +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Tony Finau +10000
Max Homa +10000
Will Zalatoris +10000
Ben Griffin +10000
Casey Jarvis +10000
Aaron Rai +12500
Tom Kim +12500
Dustin Johnson +12500
Ryan Gerard +12500
Ryan Fox +12500
Alex Noren +12500
Anthony Kim +12500
Keegan Bradley +15000
Rasmus Hojgaard +15000
Billy Horschel +15000
Max Greyserman +15000
Wyndham Clark +17500
Taylor Pendrith +17500
Byeong Hun An +17500
Davis Thompson +17500
Sergio Garcia +17500
Kurt Kitayama +17500
Aldrich Potgieter +17500
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +17500
Nick Taylor +17500
Matt McCarty +17500
Jayden Schaper +20000
Tom McKibbin +20000
Haotong Li +20000
Phil Mickelson +25000
Davis Riley +25000
Andrew Novak +25000
Pierceson Coody +25000
Carlos Ortiz +25000
Harry Hall +25000
Michael Kim +25000
Sam Stevens +25000
Johnny Keefer +25000
Denny McCarthy +30000
Danny Willett +30000
Bubba Watson +30000
Charl Schwartzel +30000
Michael Brennan +30000
Sami Valimaki +30000
Kristoffer Reitan +30000
Naoyuki Kataoka +30000
Zach Johnson +40000
Brian Campbell +40000
Angel Cabrera +50000
Fred Couples +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Fifa Laopakdee +100000
Ethan Fang +100000