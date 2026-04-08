Rory McIlroy heads into the 2026 Masters as the defending champion after completing the career Grand Slam last year. McIlroy is +1300 in the 2026 Masters odds, trailing Scottie Scheffler (+550), Jon Rahm (+1000) and Bryson DeChambeau (+1000) atop the golf odds board. Scheffler is eyeing his third green jacket in four years, while other Masters contenders include Xander Schauffele (+1500) and Ludvig Aberg (+1700). DeChambeau won a pair of tournaments last month and played with McIlroy in the final Sunday pairing of last year's Masters.

Scheffler and DeChambeau are the only two golfers who have finished inside the top 10 at the end of each round in the past two Masters, so they will be popular Masters One and Done picks. Should you target one of them, or go with someone who has longer odds at Augusta National? Before locking in any 2026 Masters One and Done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools with the main difference being that entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf picks that have a history of being extremely profitable. This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2026 Masters golf tournament and just locked in his One and Done picks and PGA predictions. They are a must-see for any player looking for an edge in their One and Done pool. You can only see McClure's Masters One and Done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2026 Masters One and Done picks

One of McClure's surprising One and Done picks for the 2026 Masters is Schauffele, who is going off at +1500 in the 2026 Masters odds. The two-time major champion has finished inside the top 10 in the Masters in five of his last seven starts, which is tied for the most top-10 finishes during that stretch. He appears to have recovered from a rib injury that derailed his season last year, but he is still flying under the radar.

Schauffele finished solo third in the Players Championship before tying for fourth place in the Valspar Championship. The 2021 Olympic Gold medalist won both the PGA Championship and Open Championship in 2024, and he has finished inside the top 15 in each of his nine U.S. Open starts. Schauffele provides both a high ceiling and a high floor, making him an excellent One and Done pick for the Masters. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make Masters 2026 One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2026 Masters One and Done picks who is heating up this season, yet has odds longer than +2000. This player has a championship pedigree and could be on the cusp of breaking through at Augusta. You can find out who it is and check out all of McClure's Masters One and one picks at SportsLine.

Who will win the the Masters 2026, and which golfers should you target for your PGA One and Done picks? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Masters 2026 One and Done picks, all from the DFS pro who was all over Rory McIlroy's victory in 2025, and find out.