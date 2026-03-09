The PGA Florida Swing continues with the 2026 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., beginning on Thursday. Often referred to as the unofficial fifth major on the PGA Tour, this event always features a high-end field, and it now has a $25 million purse, surpassing even the Signature Events with that number. The latest 2026 Players Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook have Scottie Scheffler atop the board as the +340 favorite (risk $100 to win $340), with Rory McIlroy behind him at +1100.

Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood, all at +2200, are among the other contenders at The Players Championship 2026. Before locking in any 2026 Players Championship picks, entering any Players Championship Invitational one and done contests, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

One major surprise the model is calling for at The Players Championship 2026: Schauffele, one of the favorites and a two-time major winner, barely cracks the top 10 of the projected leaderboard. He's a golfer to fade this week. The 32-year-old only has one top-10 finish this season. He also really struggled over the weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, shooting a 73 and 74, respectively, on Saturday and Sunday. He finished T2 at this event in 2024, but had a three-year run of missing the cut from 2021-23, and he finished 72nd last year. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model says Ludvig Aberg makes a strong run at the title, even though he has longer odds at +3000. After a disappointing start to the season, Aberg is rounding into form. He's improved his finish position in his past four events, and his T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week signals that he's ready to contend against a strong field. He missed the cut in this event last year, but did finish solo eighth at TPC Sawgrass in 2024. See who else to pick here.

Scottie Scheffler +340

Rory McIlroy +1100

Xander Schauffele +2200

Collin Morikawa +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Ludvig Åberg +3000

Si Woo Kim +3300

Cameron Young +3300

Russell Henley +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Chris Gotterup +4000

Viktor Hovland +4000

Akshay Bhatia +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Patrick Cantlay +4000

Brooks Koepka +4500

Jake Knapp +4500

Min Woo Lee +4500

Rickie Fowler +4500

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Sepp Straka +5000

Maverick McNealy +5000

Harris English +5000

Adam Scott +5000

Daniel Berger +5000

Ben Griffin +5000

Kurt Kitayama +5000

Sam Burns +5500

Jordan Spieth +5500

Justin Rose +6000

Jacob Bridgeman +7000

Harry Hall +7000

Alex Noren +7500

J.J. Spaun +7500

Justin Thomas +8000

Pierceson Coody +8000

Nicolai Højgaard +8000

Michael Thorbjornsen +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Rasmus Højgaard +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Nick Taylor +10000

Aaron Rai +10000

Max Greyserman +10000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Thorbjørn Olesen +10000

Wyndham Clark +10000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Marco Penge +10000

Jason Day +10000

Corey Conners +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Ryan Gerard +10000

Ricky Castillo +10000

Matt McCarty +10000

Ryan Fox +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Tony Finau +10000