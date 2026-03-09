2026 Players Championship odds, picks: Surprising predictions from model that's called 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated The Players Championship 2026 10,000 times and revealed its surprising PGA picks for TPC Sawgrass
The PGA Florida Swing continues with the 2026 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., beginning on Thursday. Often referred to as the unofficial fifth major on the PGA Tour, this event always features a high-end field, and it now has a $25 million purse, surpassing even the Signature Events with that number. The latest 2026 Players Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook have Scottie Scheffler atop the board as the +340 favorite (risk $100 to win $340), with Rory McIlroy behind him at +1100.
Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood, all at +2200, are among the other contenders at The Players Championship 2026. Before locking in any 2026 Players Championship picks, entering any Players Championship Invitational one and done contests, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 Players Championship field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or golf DFS lineups.
2026 Players Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at The Players Championship 2026: Schauffele, one of the favorites and a two-time major winner, barely cracks the top 10 of the projected leaderboard. He's a golfer to fade this week. The 32-year-old only has one top-10 finish this season. He also really struggled over the weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, shooting a 73 and 74, respectively, on Saturday and Sunday. He finished T2 at this event in 2024, but had a three-year run of missing the cut from 2021-23, and he finished 72nd last year. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model says Ludvig Aberg makes a strong run at the title, even though he has longer odds at +3000. After a disappointing start to the season, Aberg is rounding into form. He's improved his finish position in his past four events, and his T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week signals that he's ready to contend against a strong field. He missed the cut in this event last year, but did finish solo eighth at TPC Sawgrass in 2024. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2026 Players Championship picks
2026 Players Championship odds, favorites
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +340
Rory McIlroy +1100
Xander Schauffele +2200
Collin Morikawa +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Ludvig Åberg +3000
Si Woo Kim +3300
Cameron Young +3300
Russell Henley +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
Chris Gotterup +4000
Viktor Hovland +4000
Akshay Bhatia +4000
Shane Lowry +4000
Patrick Cantlay +4000
Brooks Koepka +4500
Jake Knapp +4500
Min Woo Lee +4500
Rickie Fowler +4500
Robert MacIntyre +4500
Sepp Straka +5000
Maverick McNealy +5000
Harris English +5000
Adam Scott +5000
Daniel Berger +5000
Ben Griffin +5000
Kurt Kitayama +5000
Sam Burns +5500
Jordan Spieth +5500
Justin Rose +6000
Jacob Bridgeman +7000
Harry Hall +7000
Alex Noren +7500
J.J. Spaun +7500
Justin Thomas +8000
Pierceson Coody +8000
Nicolai Højgaard +8000
Michael Thorbjornsen +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Rasmus Højgaard +8000
Keith Mitchell +8000
Nick Taylor +10000
Aaron Rai +10000
Max Greyserman +10000
Taylor Pendrith +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Thorbjørn Olesen +10000
Wyndham Clark +10000
Samuel Stevens +10000
Marco Penge +10000
Jason Day +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Davis Thompson +10000
Ryan Gerard +10000
Ricky Castillo +10000
Matt McCarty +10000
Ryan Fox +10000
Kristoffer Reitan +10000
Tony Finau +10000