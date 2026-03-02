2026 Puerto Rico Open odds, picks, field: Surprising predictions from model that's called 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the Puerto Rico Open 2026 10,000 times and revealed its surprising PGA picks for Grand Reserve Country Club this week
The first alternate event of the PGA Tour season begins on Thursday with the 2026 Puerto Rico Open from Grand Reserve Country Club. Playing opposite a Signature Event, the Puerto Rico Open 2026 has attracted many lesser-known golfers who could rise to prominence with a victory. They will have to battle one of the 10 longest courses on tour, with Grand Reserve checking in at 7,506 yards. Low scores will be expected at this event as each of the last six editions have seen the winner card 19-under or better.
The latest 2026 Puerto Rico Open odds have Rasmus Hojgaard as the +1100 favorite as he seeks his first PGA Tour victory. He's followed by Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+1200), Davis Thompson (+1750) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+2200). Longshots to utilize in golf best bets include 17-year-old Miles Russell (+25000) and John Daly II (+25000) as the latter makes his tour debut. Before locking in any 2026 Puerto Rico Open picks, entering any Puerto Rico Open one and done contests, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 Puerto Rico Open field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or golf DFS lineups.
2026 Puerto Rico Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Puerto Rico Open 2026: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, the second-favorite at +1200, barely cracks the projected top 10. The Dane is the third-highest ranked player in the field but he's had a string of poor finishes as of late, placing 40th or worse in each of his last four starts. None of the four were even signature events, so he's not keeping up with weaker fields, with his struggles on the green being a big reason why. Neergaard-Petersen ranks 100th or worse on tour in strokes gained: putting, one-putt percentage and putting average. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model says Eric Cole makes a strong run at the title, even though he's a +3500 longshot. He's shot par or better in 11 of his last 14 rounds, and Cole's proficiency off the tee will serve him well on the length of Grand Reserve CC. Cole ranks in the top 25 on tour in driving efficiency and pairs that with an exceptional putter. He ranks 17th in overall putting average, and when you consider that many of those ranked ahead of him are playing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational instead, Cole looks even more promising for Puerto Rico Open bets. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2026 Puerto Rico Open picks
The model is also says two other golfers going off at higher than +4000 will make a run at the top spot on the leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Puerto Rico Open, and which massive longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Puerto Rico Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Puerto Rico Open odds, favorites
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Rasmus Højgaard +1100
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +1200
Davis Thompson +1750
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +2200
Haotong Li +2400
Seamus Power +2400
Michael Brennan +2500
Ricky Castillo +2700
Matt Wallace +3000
Chad Ramey +3000
Vince Whaley +3000
John Parry +3500
Zecheng Dou +3500
Eric Cole +3500
Kris Ventura +3500
Adrien Dumont de Chassart +4000
Doug Ghim +4500
Matti Schmid +4500
Takumi Kanaya +4500
Ben Kohles +5000
Seung-Yul Noh +5000
Adrien Saddier +5000
Austin Eckroat +5000
Zach Bauchou +5000
Carson Young +5000
David Ford +5000
Jesper Svensson +5000
Luke Clanton +5000
Matthieu Pavon +5000
A.J. Ewart +6000
S.H. Kim +6000
Sam Ryder +6000
Adam Hadwin +6000
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +6000
Beau Hossler +6000
Chan Kim +6000
Dylan Wu +6000
Eugenio Chacarra +6000
Hayden Springer +6000
Mark Hubbard +6000
Neal Shipley +6000
Patrick Fishburn +6000
Taylor Montgomery +7500
Brice Garnett +7500
Cameron Champ +7500
Chandler Blanchet +7500
Jackson Suber +7500
John VanDerLaan +7500
Adam Svensson +10000
Ben Martin +10000
Ben Silverman +10000
Blades Brown +10000
Zac Blair +10000
David Lipsky +10000
Davis Riley +10000
Erik van Rooyen +10000
Filip Jakubcik +10000
Hank Lebioda +10000
Isaiah Salinda +10000
Jeremy Paul +10000
Justin Lower +10000
Lanto Griffin +10000
Nick Hardy +10000
Patton Kizzire +10000
Pontus Nyholm +10000
Trey Mullinax +15000
Tyler Duncan +15000
Yanhan Zhou +15000
Brandt Snedeker +15000
Christo Lamprecht +15000
Danny Walker +15000
David Skinns +15000
Davis Chatfield +15000
Harry Higgs +15000
Henrik Norlander +15000
Jimmy Stanger +15000
Kensei Hirata +15000
Kevin Streelman +15000
Kieron van Wyk +15000
Luke List +15000
Martin Laird +15000
Nick Dunlap +15000
Noah Goodwin +15000
Troy Merritt +20000
Charley Hoffman +20000
Chesson Hadley +20000
Gordon Sargent +20000
Jonathan Byrd +20000
Nicholas Lindheim +20000
Rafael Campos +20000
Alejandro Tosti +25000
Fabian Gomez +25000
Fred Biondi +25000
Jeffrey Kang +25000
John Daly II +25000
Kihei Akina +25000
Marcelo Rozo +25000
Miles Russell +25000
Paul Peterson +25000
Paul Waring +25000
Peter Malnati +25000
Ryan Palmer +50000
Aaron Wise +50000
Scott Piercy +50000
Austin Cook +50000
Camilo Villegas +50000
Carson Bertagnole +50000
Chris Nido +50000
Danny Willett +50000
Frankie Capan III +50000
James Hahn +50000
Ryan Brehm +50000
Chase Sienkiewicz +100000
Evan Pena +100000
Michael Kartrude +100000
Reinaldo Simoni +100000