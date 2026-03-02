The first alternate event of the PGA Tour season begins on Thursday with the 2026 Puerto Rico Open from Grand Reserve Country Club. Playing opposite a Signature Event, the Puerto Rico Open 2026 has attracted many lesser-known golfers who could rise to prominence with a victory. They will have to battle one of the 10 longest courses on tour, with Grand Reserve checking in at 7,506 yards. Low scores will be expected at this event as each of the last six editions have seen the winner card 19-under or better.

The latest 2026 Puerto Rico Open odds have Rasmus Hojgaard as the +1100 favorite as he seeks his first PGA Tour victory. He's followed by Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+1200), Davis Thompson (+1750) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+2200). Longshots to utilize in golf best bets include 17-year-old Miles Russell (+25000) and John Daly II (+25000) as the latter makes his tour debut. Before locking in any 2026 Puerto Rico Open picks, entering any Puerto Rico Open one and done contests, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

Now that the 2026 Puerto Rico Open field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or golf DFS lineups.

2026 Puerto Rico Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Puerto Rico Open 2026: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, the second-favorite at +1200, barely cracks the projected top 10. The Dane is the third-highest ranked player in the field but he's had a string of poor finishes as of late, placing 40th or worse in each of his last four starts. None of the four were even signature events, so he's not keeping up with weaker fields, with his struggles on the green being a big reason why. Neergaard-Petersen ranks 100th or worse on tour in strokes gained: putting, one-putt percentage and putting average. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model says Eric Cole makes a strong run at the title, even though he's a +3500 longshot. He's shot par or better in 11 of his last 14 rounds, and Cole's proficiency off the tee will serve him well on the length of Grand Reserve CC. Cole ranks in the top 25 on tour in driving efficiency and pairs that with an exceptional putter. He ranks 17th in overall putting average, and when you consider that many of those ranked ahead of him are playing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational instead, Cole looks even more promising for Puerto Rico Open bets. See who else to pick here.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $100 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your first $5+ bet wins:

How to make 2026 Puerto Rico Open picks

The model is also says two other golfers going off at higher than +4000 will make a run at the top spot on the leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Puerto Rico Open, and which massive longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Puerto Rico Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Puerto Rico Open odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Puerto Rico Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Rasmus Højgaard +1100

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +1200

Davis Thompson +1750

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +2200

Haotong Li +2400

Seamus Power +2400

Michael Brennan +2500

Ricky Castillo +2700

Matt Wallace +3000

Chad Ramey +3000

Vince Whaley +3000

John Parry +3500

Zecheng Dou +3500

Eric Cole +3500

Kris Ventura +3500

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +4000

Doug Ghim +4500

Matti Schmid +4500

Takumi Kanaya +4500

Ben Kohles +5000

Seung-Yul Noh +5000

Adrien Saddier +5000

Austin Eckroat +5000

Zach Bauchou +5000

Carson Young +5000

David Ford +5000

Jesper Svensson +5000

Luke Clanton +5000

Matthieu Pavon +5000

A.J. Ewart +6000

S.H. Kim +6000

Sam Ryder +6000

Adam Hadwin +6000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +6000

Beau Hossler +6000

Chan Kim +6000

Dylan Wu +6000

Eugenio Chacarra +6000

Hayden Springer +6000

Mark Hubbard +6000

Neal Shipley +6000

Patrick Fishburn +6000

Taylor Montgomery +7500

Brice Garnett +7500

Cameron Champ +7500

Chandler Blanchet +7500

Jackson Suber +7500

John VanDerLaan +7500

Adam Svensson +10000

Ben Martin +10000

Ben Silverman +10000

Blades Brown +10000

Zac Blair +10000

David Lipsky +10000

Davis Riley +10000

Erik van Rooyen +10000

Filip Jakubcik +10000

Hank Lebioda +10000

Isaiah Salinda +10000

Jeremy Paul +10000

Justin Lower +10000

Lanto Griffin +10000

Nick Hardy +10000

Patton Kizzire +10000

Pontus Nyholm +10000

Trey Mullinax +15000

Tyler Duncan +15000

Yanhan Zhou +15000

Brandt Snedeker +15000

Christo Lamprecht +15000

Danny Walker +15000

David Skinns +15000

Davis Chatfield +15000

Harry Higgs +15000

Henrik Norlander +15000

Jimmy Stanger +15000

Kensei Hirata +15000

Kevin Streelman +15000

Kieron van Wyk +15000

Luke List +15000

Martin Laird +15000

Nick Dunlap +15000

Noah Goodwin +15000

Troy Merritt +20000

Charley Hoffman +20000

Chesson Hadley +20000

Gordon Sargent +20000

Jonathan Byrd +20000

Nicholas Lindheim +20000

Rafael Campos +20000

Alejandro Tosti +25000

Fabian Gomez +25000

Fred Biondi +25000

Jeffrey Kang +25000

John Daly II +25000

Kihei Akina +25000

Marcelo Rozo +25000

Miles Russell +25000

Paul Peterson +25000

Paul Waring +25000

Peter Malnati +25000

Ryan Palmer +50000

Aaron Wise +50000

Scott Piercy +50000

Austin Cook +50000

Camilo Villegas +50000

Carson Bertagnole +50000

Chris Nido +50000

Danny Willett +50000

Frankie Capan III +50000

James Hahn +50000

Ryan Brehm +50000

Chase Sienkiewicz +100000

Evan Pena +100000

Michael Kartrude +100000

Reinaldo Simoni +100000