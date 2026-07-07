2026 Scottish Open longshot picks, odds, PGA props: This golf parlay could return almost $65,000

As the final tune-up to the British Open, the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open has a loaded field of top players to include in a golf parlay. It includes Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, who will be sought-after options within PGA bets and golf props as past winners of this event, in addition to Chris Gotterup. He is the defending champion and also just prevailed at the John Deere Classic on Sunday. However, all golfers are looking up to Scottie Scheffler on the Scottish Open odds board as the World No. 1 is the +550 favorite.

Another name to consider within Genesis Scottish Open 2026 predictions is Robert MacIntyre. The Scot has enjoyed the home-course advantage that Renaissance Club provides as he won this event in 2024 and was runner-up in 2023. If MacIntyre at +3500 doesn't pique your interest with Scottish Open bets, then backing him for a top 5 at +620 could be more appealing.

Before making any 2026 Scottish Open picks or golf parlays, you need to see this golf parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Scottish Open field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out almost $65,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 Scottish Open parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the Genesis Scottish Open 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's PGA Tour parlay is Matt Fitzpatrick over Jon Rahm (+110) in a head-to-head golf prop. Fitzpatrick has three top-6 finishes at this event over the last five years, while Rahm has never finished better than seventh place. The British Fitzpatrick is well-acquainted with this tournament, having played it 12 times in his career, which gives him the experience edge over Rahm, who's competed at it just twice.

The Spaniard's last Scottish Open start (2022) saw him place 55th, while his last event of any kind at the 2026 U.S. Open saw him miss the cut. Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick is coming off a fourth place in his last tournament at the Travelers, so he has multiple factors in his favor over Rahm. The model has Fitzpatrick finishing in the top four this week, while Rahm is projected to barely crack the top 10. See the rest of the PGA parlay legs here.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, in addition to a golf prop that returns +500 among its six PGA picks for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open parlay that pays almost $65,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the Scottish Open 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of almost $65,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the Genesis Scottish Open, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, and find out.