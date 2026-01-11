The 2026 PGA Tour schedule gets underway at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii on Thursday, Jan. 15. The season opener at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu comes a week later than normal after The Sentry was cancelled this year due to course concerns. That means there will be just one event on the Hawaii Swing this year, and some top players decided not to make the trip. Big names like Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun and Jordan Spieth, however, are among the golfers who are teeing it up this week.

The latest 2026 Sony Open odds from DraftKings Sportsbook lists Morikawa and Matsuyma at +1700, Spaun at +1900, with Spieth at +4000. The favorites are Russell Henley at +1100 and Ben Griffin at +1300.

Now that the 2026 Sony Open field is locked in, the results were surprising.

2026 Sony Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2026 Sony Open: Russell Henley, the betting favorite, stumbles and barely finishes inside the top 5. He's a golfer to avoid this week. The 2013 Sony Open champion hasn't been able to follow up on that success at this event with regularity. Since that time, he's missed the cut twice and has three other finishes outside the top 30. Last year, he finished T10. He's played just once since last year's playoffs and finished 19th at the Procore Championship, so the model doesn't love his value as a favorite this year. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: J.J. Spaun, a 19-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 2025 U.S. Open winner finished T3 in this event last year. He also brings some momentum into the new year after playing three times in the fall and finishing no worse than T11 in those tournaments. The model has identified him as a top-three contender this week, making him a golfer to back in your Sony Open best bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2026 Sony Open picks

The model also has identified three golfers with odds of +2500 or higher as top-10 contenders.

2026 Sony Open odds, favorites

2026 Sony Open odds, favorites

(odds subject to change)

Russell Henley +1100

Ben Griffin +1300

Hideki Matsuyama +1700

Collin Morikawa +1700

Si Woo Kim +1900

Robert MacIntyre +1900

J.J. Spaun +1900

Keegan Bradley +2200

Maverick McNealy +2500

Harry Hall +2500

Nick Taylor +3000

Chris Kirk +3500

Kurt Kitayama +3500

Keith Mitchell +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Corey Conners +4000

Adam Scott +4000

Rico Hoey +4500

Chris Gotterup +4500

Aaron Rai +4500

Kevin Yu +5000

Nicolas Echavarria +5000

John Keefer +5000

Denny McCarthy +5000

Brian Harman +5000

Kristoffer Reitan +5500

Taylor Pendrith +5500

Jake Knapp +5500

Eric Cole +5500

Mac Meissner +6000

Matt McCarty +6500

Daniel Berger +6500

Michael Brennan +6500

Gary Woodland +7000

Neal Shipley +7000

Emiliano Grillo +7500

Billy Horschel +7500

Sam Stevens +7500

Pierceson Coody +7500

Michael Kim +7500

Webb Simpson +8000

Ryan Gerard +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Vince Whaley +9000

Sahith Theegala +9000

Jordan Smith +9000

Haotong Li +9000

Tom Kim +10000

Tony Finau +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Matti Schmid +10000

John Parry +10000

Chandler Blanchet +10000

Lee Hodges +10000

Patrick Rodgers +11000

Bud Cauley +11000

Max McGreevy +11000

Luke Clanton +11000

Doug Ghim +12000

William Mouw +12000

Jacob Bridgeman +12000

Mark Hubbard +13000

Austin Eckroat +13000

Ricky Castillo +14000

Adrien Dumont De Chassart +14000

Zac Blair +16000

Daniel Brown +16000

Steven Fisk +16000

David Ford +17000

Beau Hossler +17000

Adam Svensson +17000

Keita Nakajima +18000

Takumi Kanaya +18000

S.H. Kim +18000

Christo Lamprecht +18000

Chad Ramey +19000

Kevin Roy +20000

Dylan Wu +20000

Erik Van Rooyen +20000

Ryo Hisatsune +20000

Nick Dunlap +20000

Adrien Saddier +20000

Cam Davis +25000

Alejandro Tosti +25000

Davis Riley +25000

Austin Smotherman +25000

Patton Kizzire +25000

Matthieu Pavon +25000

Brian Campbell +25000

Zecheng Dou +25000

Zach Johnson +25000

Chandler Phillips +25000

Adam Schenk +25000

Tom Hoge +30000

Kensei Hirata +30000

Gordon Sargent +30000

Seung Taek Lee +35000

Emilio Gonzalez +35000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +40000

Kota Kaneko +40000

Hank Lebioda +40000

Brice Garnett +40000

Davis Chatfield +45000

Ren Yonezawa +50000

Pontus Nyholm +50000

John Vanderlaan +50000

Jeffrey Kang +50000

Yuta Sugiura +60000

Joe Highsmith +60000

Zach Bauchou +70000

Kazuki Higa +70000

Marcelo Rozo +70000

Danny Walker +70000

Vijay Singh +80000

Peter Malnati +80000

Rafael Campos +100000

A.J. Ewart +100000