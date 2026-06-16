2026 U.S. Open longshot picks, odds, PGA props: This golf parlay could return over $70,000

A popular form of golf betting for the 2026 U.S. Open will be to create a PGA parlay with longshot golf picks. These can be composed of U.S. Open props and other predictions that offer huge payouts, all strung together in a single wager. Play tees off on Thursday from Shinnecock Hills, with Scottie Scheffler (+465) and Rory McIlroy (+970) topping the PGA odds board. Outside of just picking the winner, you can make golf bets on top 5/10/20 finishes, who among a tee group will have the longest drive on a specific hole, or who leads after each round.

Xander Schauffele has nine straight top 15s at this major, which could factor into your U.S. Open parlay. Seven of those were top 10s, and another is a golf bet priced at +152, while three were top 5 finishes, as a fourth would return +315 within your PGA picks. Before making any 2026 U.S. Open picks or golf parlays, you need to see this golf parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 U.S. Open field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out over $70,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 U.S. Open parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the U.S. Open 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's PGA Tour parlay is Aaron Rai to miss the cut at +120. The newest PGA champion just missed the cut at the Canadian Open, which had a weak field with only eight of the world's top 25 ranked players. The entire top 25 in World Ranking are expected to compete at the U.S. Open, and outside of his PGA Championship win, Rai's missed the cut in half of his last six individual events.

He's competed at the U.S. Open three times, with one missed cut and finishes of 19th and 33rd place. His major victory last month is his only top 15 finish across 13 major championship starts. Furthermore, Rai's biggest weakness of his putter could be magnified at Shinnecock as the course is renowned for its sloping, contoured greens with sharp run-offs. Rai ranks 153rd out of 160 golfers in overall putting average as the model gives him a 52% chance of missing the U.S. Open cut. See the rest of the PGA parlay legs here.

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How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, in addition to a golf prop that returns over +500 among its six PGA picks for the 2026 U.S. Open parlay that pays over $70,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the U.S. Open 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of over $70,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the U.S. Open, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, and find out.