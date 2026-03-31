The 2026 Valero Texas Open tees off on Thursday from The Oak Course at TPC San Antonio, designed in part by PGA TOUR legend Greg Norman. The 2026 Valero Texas Open field lacks some of the elite starpower with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy taking the weekend before the 2026 Masters off, but many other top golfers are competing to remain fresh ahead of Masters weekend. Jordan Spieth, a 13-time PGA Tour winner, has yet to finish in the top five this season, but he has finished 12th or better in three of his last four tournaments. Given the field at the Valero Texas Open 2026 and his history at this tournament, the SportsLine model likes Spieth to finish in the top five as one of its top 2026 Valero Texas Open prop betting picks. Spieth is priced at +450 in the latest 2026 Valero Texas Open odds to finish in the top five when online sports betting on the Valero Texas Open 2026.

For golf betting, the model is also backing Robert MacIntyre (+250) to finish in the top 10 for 2026 Valero Texas Open bets. The model also likes Rickie Fowler in the 2026 Valero Texas Open field, backing him to emerge from his grouping as the top finisher for Valero Texas Open 2026 prop bets at DraftKings. Before locking in any 2026 Valero Texas Open prop picks or other PGA Tour bets on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

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Top 2026 Valero Texas Open prop picks

Jordan Spieth to finish top 5 (+450)

Robert MacIntyre to finish top 10 (+250)

Rickie Fowler Group C winner at DraftKings (+290)

Jordan Spieth: Top 5 finish (+450)

Spieth hasn't won a tournament since 2022, but he's still had some top finishes over the last few years. The 13-time PGA Tour winner has 56 career top-five finishes, including two last season. He's finished 12th or better in three of his last four tournaments this year, entering an event where he's had previous success. Spieth won the 2021 Valero Texas Open, and he's finished in the top 12 in three of his last four Valero Texas Opens. He's finished in the top 10 in four of his last seven, and the model projects another top-five finish this weekend for Spieth.

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Robert MacIntyre to finish top 10 (+176)

The 29-year-old finished fourth at The Players Championship on March 12 in his last tournament for his second top-five result in six events this year. Last season, MacIntyre had six top-10 finishes, including two in the top five, for his second straight season with six top-10 results. This year, he's 20th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, highlighted by ranking sixth in strokes gained: Putting and 11th in strokes gained: Off the Tee. He's been one of the top putters on the Tour to begin the season, ranking near the top of the field in putting average (18th), putts per round (seventh), and one-putt percentage (second). This has helped him rank fourth on par 4s, sixth in birdie average and eighth in total scoring. The model projects his strong start to continue in its 2026 Valero Texas Open sports betting strategy, comfortably placing MacIntyre in the top 10 of its projected leaderboard.

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Rickie Fowler Group C winner at DraftKings (+290)



At DraftKings Sportsbook, Group C features Fowler, Michael Thorbjornsen, Sepp Straka, J.J. Spaun and Keith Mitchell, and he's multiple spots higher than anyone else in the model's projections. Fowler is coming off a tough showing last weekend, missing the cut at the Houston Open, but he's finished in the top 20 in four of his first seven tournaments of the season. This will be his seventh Valero Texas Open, so he has plenty of experience at the event, including finishing 10th in 2023. Fowler's putter has been a strength so far, ranking 11th in strokes gained: Putting, 11th in putting average and 16th in one-putt percentage, resulting in ranking 21st in scoring average and sixth in scoring average. As a six-time PGA Tour winner, the model loves Fowler to top this group at DraftKings.

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Want more picks for the 2026 Valero Texas Open?

You've seen the SportsLine model's 2026 Valero Texas Open props for this weekend. Now, see the model's full leaderboard for the Valero Texas Open 2026, including three golfers with odds of +350 or longer as top-five contenders. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Valero Texas Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Valero Texas Open odds and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.

