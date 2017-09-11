BMW Championship 2017 odds: Picks from model that called Jon Rahm's resurgence
SportsLine simulated the 2017 BMW Championship 10,000 times and came up with some surprising picks
The third leg of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs begins Thursday as the world's top golfers head to Conway Farms Golf Club outside Chicago for the BMW Championship.
Before you make any BMW Championship bets or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on FanDuel or DraftKings, you need to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.
SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the Masters and U.S. Open, calling career-defining wins from Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. It was all over Jordan Spieth at the British Open from the start and called the 24-year-old's third major win after the first round.
SportsLine's model has been all over Jon Rahm's recent run too. Even though Rahm came into the FedEx Cup Playoffs with no finish better than 28th since May, their model projected him to finish in the top 10 the last two events. The results: Rahm finished T-3rd and T-4th.
With golf's elite teeing off Thursday, SportsLine simulated the BMW Championship 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.
One huge surprise the model is calling for the BMW Championship this year: Sergio Garcia, who hasn't finished in the top 10 since the Masters and is a 45/1 long shot, will return to contention this week.
Another shocker: Marc Leishman, who has surged to No. 7 in the FedEx Cup Rankings, doesn't even finish in the top 30. He's somebody to steer clear of.
SportsLine is also calling for an unexpected long shot who keeps cracking the top 20 to make a strong run at the title.
So who wins the 2017 BMW Championship? And what long shot stuns the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full BMW Championship projected leaderboard from the model that's called Jon Rahm's recent run and find out.
Jordan Spieth: 13/2
Dustin Johnson: 15/2
Justin Thomas: 10/1
Rickie Fowler 12/1
Hideki Matsuyama: 14/1
Jon Rahm: 14/1
Jason Day: 18/1
Paul Casey: 20/1
Rory McIlroy: 20/1
Henrik Stenson: 25/1
Brooks Koepka: 28/1
Justin Rose: 28/1
Patrick Reed: 28/1
Matt Kuchar: 33/1
Marc Leishman: 40/1
