Ryan Gerard looks for his second career win on the PGA Tour when he competes at this week's Cognizant Classic at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He enters as the favorite at +1600, with Shane Lowry at +1700 from FanDuel Sportsbook. Gerard, 26, has three professional wins, including his lone PGA Tour victory at Barracuda Championship last July. Last week at the Genesis Invitational, Gerard tied for 28th, 12 strokes back.

This year's Cognizant Classic gets underway at 6:45 a.m. ET on Thursday from the PGA National - Champion Course at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The tournament with a $9.6 million purse will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,223 yards. Besides Gerard and Lowry, other favorites include Nicolai Hojgaard (+1900), Rasmus Hojgaard (+2200), Michael Thorbjornsen (+2200) and Keith Mitchell (+2700). Joe Highsmith is the defending tournament champion, winning the 2025 event by two strokes over Jacob Bridgeman and J.J. Spaun. Highsmith is +15000 this year in the PGA odds.

Kannon is an elite golfing betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013, and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1) and Adam Svensson (150-1).

Last season, he hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1), Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans, Tommy Fleetwood at the Tour Championship (14-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (20-1) at the Hero World Challenge. Additionally, he's 25-17-4 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

One of Kannon's 2026 Cognizant Classic predictions: He's completely fading Gerard, the favorite, avoiding him in outright bets and advises to go against him in head-to-head bets as well.

"We saw a 26-year old born in the latter half of 1999 win last week at Riviera but I am not banking on yet another 'Party like it's 1999' happening again for a second straight 26-year old this week in Palm Beach Gardens," Kannon told SportsLine. "Gerard is a very good player who notched his first PGA Tour win in his rookie year last season. He began this year red-hot, with two straight runner-up finishes but now in this watered-down field, he is at the very top of the board as the betting favorite -- being priced the same if not lower than Shane Lowry. It is a very different world, going from 30-40-50-to-1 longshot to lone favorite and now being "expected" to win the golf tournament." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

Ryan Gerard +1600

Shane Lowry +1700

Nicolai Højgaard +1900

Rasmus Højgaard +2200

Michael Thorbjornsen +2200

Keith Mitchell +2700

Daniel Berger +2700

Brooks Koepka +3000

Aaron Rai +3300

Alex Smalley +3300

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +3300

Davis Thompson +3300

Will Zalatoris +3500

Max McGreevy +3500

Richard Hoey +4000

Johnny Keefer +4000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4000

Haotong Li +4000

Thorbjørn Olesen +4000

Nico Echavarria +4000

Max Homa +4500

Kristoffer Reitan +4500

Michael Brennan +4500

Jordan Smith +4500

Mac Meissner +4500

Mackenzie Hughes +4500

Chris Kirk +4500

Sami Valimaki +5000

John Parry +5500

Tom Kim +5500

Stephan Jaeger +5500

Ricky Castillo +5500

Seamus Power +6000

Garrick Higgo +6000

Matt Wallace +6000

Doug Ghim +7000

Kris Ventura +7000

Jesper Svensson +7000

Kevin Yu +7000

Zecheng Dou +7500

Austin Eckroat +7500

S.H. Kim +7500

Joel Dahmen +7500

Kevin Roy +7500

Eric Cole +7500

Gary Woodland +7500

David Ford +8000

Dan Brown +8000

Billy Horschel +8000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +8000

Dylan Wu +8000

Luke Clanton +8000

Emiliano Grill +8000

Vince Whaley +8000

David Lipsky +10000

Mark Hubbard +10000

Chandler Blanchet +10000

Davis Riley +10000

Keita Nakajima +10000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +10000

Takumi Kanaya +10000

Beau Hossler +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

Austin Smotherman +10000

Lee Hodges +10000

Erik van Rooyen +10000

Matt Kuchar +10000

Karl Vilips +10000

Isaiah Salinda +10000

Blades Brown +10000

Steven Fisk +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Matti Schmid +10000

Chad Ramey +10000

Adrien Saddier +10000

Sam Ryder +10000

Adam Hadwin +10000

Jackson Suber +10000

Chan Kim +10000