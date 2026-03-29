One of the most popular players on the PGA Tour on Sunday completed one of the most inspirational wins in recent memory. Gary Woodland overcame a strong field at the 2026 Houston Open en route to his first victory since 2019, the effort coming just three weeks after he bore his soul in an emotional interview.

After holding the 36- and 54-hole leads in Houston, Woodland settled on a tournament-record 259 total score (21 under) at Memorial Park Golf Course for a five-stroke victory over Nicolai Højgaard. The triumph represents more than just a return to the winner's circle for the first time since the 2019 U.S. Open; it was another massive step forward for Woodland, who has been dealing with more than the week-to-week pressures that come with playing on the PGA Tour.

In September 2023, Woodland underwent surgery to remove a brain lesion, returning to competition the following season at the Sony Open. He received the 2025 PGA Tour Courage Award for his actions, but the 41-year-old revealed to Golf Channel earlier this month at The Players Championship that he has since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Woodland detailed the mental and emotional strain the operation caused, revealing that he suffered side effects such as anxiety and hyper awareness. It reached a point that Woodland wished to walk off the golf course during last fall's Procore Championship, where he was in the field alongside the U.S. Ryder Cup team. (He was a vice captain for the Americans last fall in New York.)

"We play an individual sport out here, but I wasn't alone today," Woodland said after the final putt dropped. "I got a lot of people behind me -- my team, my family in this golf world. Anybody that's struggling with something, I hope they see me and don't give up. Just keep fighting."

He continued: "It's just another day, right? I just got to keep heeling. Today was a good day, but I want to keep fighting. I got a big fight ahead of me, and I'm going to keep going, but I'm proud of myself right now."

The PGA Tour has since created additional measures for Woodland, and the 41-year-old has since started to find his stride. He shared this week that the revealing interview lifted a huge weight off his back, and he expressed gratefulness for the response that he received from his peers and fans.

Woodland's win cannot be quantified solely by the winner's check or trophy; however, even beyond those benefits, it comes with additional perks. The victory is the fifth of Woodland's career, moving him to No. 25 in the FedEx Cup standings and gaining him an invitation to the 2026 Masters in two weeks.

From 2011-24, Woodland played in 12 of 14 Masters and will return to Augusta National after missing last year's tournament.

After rounds of 64-63-65, Woodland took a slim one-stroke lead over Højgaard into the final round. The advantage was immediately put into question as the overnight leader found himself out of position on the opening hole. Facing a 15-foot par putt, Woodland curled in his right-to-left side winder and secured his par, settling his nerves and settling himself into the round.

From there, Woodland rarely missed. He took the lid off the birdie bin on the par-4 5th with a nice conversion from 11 feet and opened the floodgates a couple of holes later. With Højgaard struggling from the greenside bunker and ultimately carding a double bogey, Woodland rose to the moment and converted his second birdie of the afternoon from 25 feet.

He walked off the green with a five-stroke lead. Another birdie came on the par-5 8th and one more came on the par-3 9th. From a one-stroke lead that was in jeopardy on the first hole, Woodland built an edge of six strokes heading to the back nine. He turned in 31 -- his lowest score on the front nine all week.

The margin grew again when Højgaard made bogey on No. 10, and once the two exchanged pars on the next hole, the lead started to mirror the number of holes remaining.

Despite the leaderboard looking like a runaway, Woodland still had to overcome the battle within. This week, he proved victorious both between the ropes and between the ears. Grade: A+

Here are the rest of the notable names on the leaderboard at the 2026 Houston Open.

2. Nicolai Højgaard (-16): The young Dane entered the week likely holding two goals: (1) secure his place in the Masters and (2) claim his first PGA Tour win. He accomplished the first with relative ease via the Official World Golf Rankings, but the second was squandered as he did not look comfortable early in the final round. The close call represents the fourth runner-up result of his young career and another notch on the experience belt. He is still just 25 years old and quietly becoming a consistent contender week in and week out. Grade: A

T6. Jake Knapp (-13): One of the hottest players the first two months of the season, Knapp took a step back when a back injury forced him out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. While his stretch in Florida may not have ended like he wanted, his play in Houston did as a Sunday 62 tied the lowest round in tournament history at Memorial Park. Despite being known for his length, Knapp surprisingly struggled off the tee and instead relied on his iron play and putting -- a welcome sight with his second trip to the Masters around the corner.



"I still didn't drive it necessarily amazing but was able to control distances and hit it pretty well into the greens to give myself a bunch of looks," Knapp said. "Tried to play aggressive. You kind of got nothing to lose. Getting ready for Augusta [National] in a couple weeks, just tried to hit the shots that were kind of called for on most holes. Yeah, did a good job of just trusting that and just knowing that I've been hitting it well and playing well and try to give myself some chances." Grade: A-

T14. Michael Thorbjornsen (-10): Was the only player inside the top 20 to card an over-par round on Sunday (72), and it could not have come at a worse time for Thorbjornsen. In need of at least a solo 11th-place finish or better to climb inside the top 50 of the OWGR and earn an invitation to the Masters, the powerful right-hander went in the wrong direction on Sunday and fell outside the magic number. He looked up to the challenge early with a birdie on No. 3, but a double-bogey 7 on No. 8 meant his margin for error on the back nine was next to zero. His play for the week was probably better than the result, a lot like The Players Championship, where he was in the final group on Sunday and finished outside the top 20. Grade: B-

T39. Tony Finau (-6): The former tournament champion is starting to play some much better golf. Finau dropped outside the top 100 in the OWGR following a disastrous 2025 that produced just one top 10 finish, but signs of him turning the corner are starting to surface. He arrived in Houston having finished inside of the top 20 in three of his last six tournaments, and while he missed that mark this week, Finau was hovering around that spot on the leaderboard for the majority of the tournament with his ball striking doing most of the work. Grade: C

MC. Brooks Koepka: Arrived with plenty of momentum in the form of three straight top 20 finishes and a spot atop the PGA Tour in terms of strokes gained approach. Despite the confidence, Koepka left Houston with some questions as the five-time major champion never threatened the cut line after opening with a 75. The putter took a step back, and the sharpness that started to creep into his game in Florida started to dull. He'll now head to Augusta National, where he missed the cut last season and has failed to play the weekend in three out of the last five tournaments. Grade: F