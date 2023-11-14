Gary Woodland has made incredible progress just a couple of months after undergoing brain surgery. The 2019 U.S. Open champ has revealed this week that he is back to swinging the club as he attempts an incredible comeback.

Woodland just had surgery to remove a lesion on his brain in September, and golf was very much on the back burner at that time. Fortunately, Woodland's surgery was successful, and he is already working on his swing again.

On Monday, Woodland posted a video to social media in which he was taking some swings on the driving range, and he thanked everyone for their support as he continues his recovery process.

In late August, Woodland revealed that he had been dealing with a brain lesion for quite some time. After trying to treat it with medication was unsuccessful, Woodland opted for surgery, which meant he would be sidelined for a while.

Woodland has been on the PGA Tour since 2009 and has four career wins. As the No. 81 golfer in the world, Woodland's best finishes in the 2022-23 season came when he tied for ninth at the Cadence Bank Houston Open and The Genesis Invitational.