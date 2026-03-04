Luke Donald has been named the 2027 European Ryder Cup captain, serving in the leadership role for the third consecutive playing of the event with an eye on history.

Should Donald's side win when the Ryder Cup travels to Adare Manor in Ireland next September for its 100th playing, he will become the first captain to lead a Ryder Cup team to three straight victories.

"The last two Ryder Cups have meant a lot to me and my family. I didn't imagine this third time would come," Donald said in a statement. "Celebrating on that Sunday night in New York after a pressure-packed week in a tough environment, I thought maybe my job was done. But maybe there is a little more story to tell.

"This Ryder Cup Captaincy journey has given me so much focus, so much purpose, and it is something I don't take for granted. It's a real privilege, and I am certainly looking forward to another home Ryder Cup.

"History is obviously important to me. As a team, as Ryder Cup Europe, we all play for history. We talk about it a lot, about the guys who paved the way for us and the responsibility we have to inspire next generations. But I don't think I have ever thought about history through a personal lens. I just try to enjoy the journey and the day-to-day work to create an environment that gives the players the opportunity for success. That is what I focus on."

The Englishman captained the Europeans to victories in both 2023 and 2025, the former a 16.5 to 11.5 thumping of the United States at Marco Simone in Rome. Last year's contest was more competitive thanks to a furious Sunday singles charge by the Americans, but Donald's Europeans prevailed once again at Bethpage Black, 15 to 13.

With the appointment, Donald becomes just the fourth person to captain Europe in three straight Ryder Cups, joining Dai Rees, Tony Jacklin and Bernard Gallacher. Jacklin is the only European to raise three straight cups, leading his side to victories in 1985 and 1987 before retaining it in 1989.

Therefore, with a victory, Donald would become the first captain from either side to win three consecutive cups outright. Walter Hagen and Ben Hogan each led the Americans to consecutive Ryder Cup triumphs as captains.

"The Irish golf fans are some of the best in the world," Donald said. "They are so passionate about the game, so hospitable and so down to earth. They will bring such a great energy to the Ryder Cup. I am sure they will get behind our players and cheer us on. That's what you want from a crowd – to pick you up in those low moments and keep you going when things are going well.

"That will be a big factor. It's obviously one of the advantages of playing at home, and there is no better place to do it than in Ireland.

"Adare Manor is such a special place, such a beautiful place. JP McManus and his team have done an amazing job creating a world-class venue and hotel. Hosting a Ryder Cup will be very special to them, and they are going to make sure it is going to be one of the greatest Ryder Cups in the history of our beautiful trophy."

Since the turn of the century, Europe has compiled a Ryder Cup record of 9-3 with two victories on U.S. soil and an undefeated mark on their side of the Atlantic Ocean. Not since 1993 has Europe failed to raise the cup when hosting, a streak Donald and company look keen on extending.