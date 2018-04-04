Masters 2018: How weather may play a factor in determining the champion at Augusta

The weather forecast is calling for thunderstorms on Saturday in Augusta

The eventual winner of the 2018 Masters will finish the weekend having bested a talented, cross-generational field on a legendary course, while also doing his best to manage what appears to be some inclement weather. 

The weather forecast for Augusta, Georgia, and the Augusta National Golf Club currently has storms in the mix for Saturday, creating a potential wrinkle in both the scoring and tee time expectations for the leaders. April showers are no stranger to this tournament and there's plenty of plans in place in terms of logistics, but any delay, stoppage of play or difficult playing conditions will be worth keeping an eye on as the weekend unfolds. 

Here's the full forecast for Thursday through Sunday, courtesy of The Masters

Thursday (Round 1)   

  • Sunny and cooler 
  • Low: 42F | High: 69F
  • Winds: NE shifting 5-10 mph 

Friday (Round 2)

  • Partly cloudy and warmer 
  • Low: 46F | High: 78F
  • Winds: S shifting SW 10-15 mph

Saturday (Round 3)

  • Mostly cloudy and windy with a 70 percent chance for afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms
  • Low: 58F | High: 74F  
  •  Winds: SW shifting W 15-20, gusts 30-35 mph 

Sunday (Final Round)

  • Partly cloudy and cooler 
  • Low: 45F | High: 67F 
  • Winds: NE 10-15 mph
CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories