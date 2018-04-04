Masters 2018: How weather may play a factor in determining the champion at Augusta

The eventual winner of the 2018 Masters will finish the weekend having bested a talented, cross-generational field on a legendary course, while also doing his best to manage what appears to be some inclement weather.

The weather forecast for Augusta, Georgia, and the Augusta National Golf Club currently has storms in the mix for Saturday, creating a potential wrinkle in both the scoring and tee time expectations for the leaders. April showers are no stranger to this tournament and there's plenty of plans in place in terms of logistics, but any delay, stoppage of play or difficult playing conditions will be worth keeping an eye on as the weekend unfolds.

Here's the full forecast for Thursday through Sunday, courtesy of The Masters:

Thursday (Round 1)

Sunny and cooler



Low: 42F | High: 69F



Winds: NE shifting 5-10 mph



Friday (Round 2)

Partly cloudy and warmer



Low: 46F | High: 78F



Winds: S shifting SW 10-15 mph



Saturday (Round 3)

Mostly cloudy and windy with a 70 percent chance for afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms



Low: 58F | High: 74F



Winds: SW shifting W 15-20, gusts 30-35 mph



Sunday (Final Round)