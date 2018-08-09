PGA Championship 2018: Hackers reportedly attempt to break into computer system at Bellerive
The PGA of America has to ramp up digital security in St. Louis this week
The 2018 PGA Championship is apparently under digital attack. With the PGA of America hosting this year's event at Bellerive before heading over to Paris for the 2018 Ryder Cup, hackers have illegally broken into and grabbed various files that affect both events, according to a report from Golfweek.
Shadowy bandits have hijacked the PGA of America's computer servers, locking officials out of crucial files related to this week's PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club and the upcoming Ryder Cup in France.
Staff realized Tuesday morning that their systems had been compromised when attempts to work on the files generated an ominous message: "Your network has been penetrated. All files on each host in the network have been encrypted with a strong algorythm [sic]."
The report goes on to say that the hackers are holding the files ransom and want to be paid via Bitcoin. Golf in 2018, ladies and gentlemen! This actually sounds like a fairly sensitive situation that includes information related to the Ryder Cup in September, but also future PGA Championships.
As you can imagine, setting up an event like this one starts far prior to the actual event taking place. I spoke with somebody who works for Town and Country, the city where Bellerive is located. He said they started working on things like routing and parking several years ago.
So there is much angst over what happens to these files and whether the PGA of America can recover them in a timely manner. It's also the last thing you want to be dealing with during the week your event is taking place.
-
2018 PGA Championship leaderboard, Rd. 1
Live PGA Tour leaderboard updates, scores, analysis and highlights from Bellerive on Thurs...
-
2018 Round 1 PGA Championship tee times
Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy headline a loaded field at Bellerive
-
One of these nine will win the 100th PGA
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are not among the nine that can take the Wanamaker this yea...
-
How to watch PGA Championship Rd. 1 live
Here's every way you can watch the 100th PGA Championship live Thursday on TV and online
-
2018 PGA Championship TV, live stream
How to watch every single moment of the 100th PGA Championship on TV or streaming live onl...
-
Wrong Tommy Fleetwood gets Open winnings
This would be a nice little gift in your account