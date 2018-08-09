PGA Championship 2018: Hackers reportedly attempt to break into computer system at Bellerive

The 2018 PGA Championship is apparently under digital attack. With the PGA of America hosting this year's event at Bellerive before heading over to Paris for the 2018 Ryder Cup, hackers have illegally broken into and grabbed various files that affect both events, according to a report from Golfweek.

Here's Eamon Lynch.

Shadowy bandits have hijacked the PGA of America's computer servers, locking officials out of crucial files related to this week's PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club and the upcoming Ryder Cup in France. Staff realized Tuesday morning that their systems had been compromised when attempts to work on the files generated an ominous message: "Your network has been penetrated. All files on each host in the network have been encrypted with a strong algorythm [sic]."

The report goes on to say that the hackers are holding the files ransom and want to be paid via Bitcoin. Golf in 2018, ladies and gentlemen! This actually sounds like a fairly sensitive situation that includes information related to the Ryder Cup in September, but also future PGA Championships.

As you can imagine, setting up an event like this one starts far prior to the actual event taking place. I spoke with somebody who works for Town and Country, the city where Bellerive is located. He said they started working on things like routing and parking several years ago.

So there is much angst over what happens to these files and whether the PGA of America can recover them in a timely manner. It's also the last thing you want to be dealing with during the week your event is taking place.