RSM Classic 2018 odds: Surprising picks by advanced model that called Brooks Koepka's CJ Cup win

The 2018 RSM Classic tees off this week from the Seaside Course at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Austin Cook won this PGA Tour event last year by four strokes and is back to defend his title starting Thursday. Webb Simpson enters the 2018 RSM Classic as the Vegas favorite at 9-1 odds, followed by Cameron Champ (20-1) and last year's runner-up, J.J. Spaun (20-1). Before you make any 2018 RSM Classic picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The proprietary computer model has been dead-on in the past couple of weeks as well. It was all over Bryson Dechambeau (12-1) winning the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, projecting him to finish on top of the leaderboard from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2018 RSM Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge shocker the model is calling for this week: Kevin Kisner, a 33-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Kisner missed the cut at last week's Mayakoba Golf Classic, but he has proven he can play extremely well at Sea Island. In fact, Kisner won this event in 2015 and finished fourth at last year's RSM Classic.

Another surprise: Cook, the defending champion, stumbles big-time this week and barely cracks the top 10.

Cook is making his fourth start of the new PGA Tour season. He has failed to finish inside the top 12 in his three previous starts this season and currently ranks just 101st on the PGA Tour in scoring average (71.414). Don't be fooled by his victory last year -- he's a golfer you want to completely steer clear of this week.

Also, the model says six additional golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the RSM Classic 2018 title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 RSM Classic? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full RSM Classic projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.

Webb Simpson 9-1

Cameron Champ 20-1

J.J. Spaun 20-1

C.T. Pan 25-1

Chesson Hadley 25-1

Lucas Glover 28-1

Austin Cook 28-1

Joaquin Niemann 33-1

Kevin Kisner 33-1

Russell Henley 33-1

Chris Kirk 35-1

Luke List 35-1

Charles Howell III 40-1

Harold Varner III 40-1

Zach Johnson 40-1

Bud Cauley 50-1

Denny McCarthy 50-1

Jamie Lovemark 50-1

Jim Furyk 50-1

Stewart Cink 50-1